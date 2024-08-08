Peacock launches Stephen Curry comedy 'Mr. Throwback'

With the eyes of many sports fans riveted to Peacock for Olympics coverage, the NBC-affiliated streamer launches “Mr. Throwback,” a mockumentary-style comedy set in the world of sports management and memorabilia.

“Throwback” stars Adam Pally as Danny, a desperate sports nostalgia dealer in serious hock to some dangerous gangsters. He has 24 hours to come up with $90,000 or face the ire of unforgiving hit men.

Luckily for Danny, he has an interesting past and some influential friends. As a 12-year-old basketball phenomenon, Danny was touted as the “Jewish Jordan,” a pint-sized superstar destined for greater things. Among his middle-school teammates and admirers was Stephen Curry (as himself). Unfortunately for Danny, his father/promoter was even more unscrupulous and loose with the facts than his prodigy, and Danny’s feel-good story unraveled in a very public and humiliating fashion.

Danny is seen in present day, reconnecting with Curry, who plays an exaggerated version of himself, always involved in a thousand benevolent projects when not dining with “fans” and friends who happen to be named Oprah and Barack. Danny’s efforts to grift his old childhood friend are undone by Curry’s impulsive and spontaneous generosity. He calls Danny on his wildest bluffs, necessitating the schemer to come up with even more outrageous lies.

On one level, or at least one of its levels, “Throwback” is about the legion of parasitic wannabes who cling to the outer edges of the sports world. If anything, Pally does too good a job of evoking a more-than-slightly scummy character, an unshaven and immature con man willing to broker anyone and anything, including his young daughter, in hopes of the next score. But while the show depicts a loser on a champion’s periphery, its production revolves around sports star Curry trying to break his way into the world of scripted comedy. So, who is the real outsider here? And more to the point, why should we care?

Some might find humor in this very contrived and low-stakes series about an unpleasant protagonist. I know I’m not among its target audience because my favorite moments involved watching Danny’s gangster pursuer beat him with a bent golf club. It was the only scene that seemed genuine, believable or deserved.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

— Sundance Now streams “Kennedy, Sinatra and the Mafia,” a documentary that returns to an oft-told tale of the mid-century alliance of an Irish Catholic Democratic candidate, an Italian American singer and the shadowy intersection of politics, influence and corruption. It’s also a tale of two men of the same generation from very different backgrounds who developed a bond one saw as friendship and the other as a convenience, a ring-a-ding relationship that would end in bitterness.

— FreeVee launches the third season of “The Mallorca Files.”

— BET+ streams the fifth season of “Tyler Perry’s Ruthless.”

— The fantasy series “The Umbrella Society” returns for a fourth season on Netflix.

— Max launches the docuseries “Taken Together: Who Killed Lyric and Elizabeth?”

— Prime Video streams the 2024 drama “One Fast Move,” a tale of a man’s efforts to overcome his father’s abandonment, one motorcycle at a time.

