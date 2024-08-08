KCC Athletics hosting fall golf outing Oct. 12

Just because the calendar is inching away from summertime doesn’t mean the days are numbered on the golf course.

Kankakee Community College Athletics is planning a fall golf outing for former athletes and community members.

The KCC Athletics Golf Outing will be Oct. 12 at the Kankakee Elks Country Club, 2283 Bittersweet Drive, St. Anne.

Lunch will be at 11 a.m., and a shotgun start for 18 holes of golf begins at noon. The day also includes on-course beverages, prizes and games on the course.

The fee is $100 per golfer. Sponsorships also are available. All proceeds support KCC Cavaliers athletics.

KCC has seven intercollegiate sports — baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, softball and volleyball.

For more information, to register as a golfer or to find out about sponsorship opportunities, go to <a href="https://bit.ly/kccgolf2024" target="_blank">bit.ly/kccgolf2024</a>, or call the KCC Athletics Office at 815-802-8251.

The following are upcoming fundraiser golf outings in the area that currently have registration open:

<strong>BUDDY CHECK 22</strong>

On Sept. 13, there will be a golf outing at Oak Springs Golf Course, 6740 E. 3500S Road, St. Anne, for Buddy Check 22: Veteran Suicide Awareness.

Because of popularity and support, the event is now two days. Sept. 14 is full, but slots still are available for Sept. 13.

To sign up, contact Don Ball at <a href="mailto:balzryd@yahoo.com" target="_blank">balzryd@yahoo.com</a> or 815- 953-8543.

<strong>TEEN MOTHER CHOICES</strong>

At 10 a.m. Sept. 14 at Adventure Commons, 70 Ken Hayes Drive, Bourbonnais, there will be a mini golf fundraiser to raise funds to continue providing essential resources for young moms who are striving to create a stable life for themselves and their children.

Register before Sept. 1 at $25 per golfer. After Sept. 1 the cost will be $30 per golfer.

Make up your own teams of four golfers and enter the team name during registration and all of those who enter the same will be placed on your team. Kids 13 and younger are free with paid adults.

All paid entries before Sept. 1 will receive a T-Shirt.

To register, go to <a href="https://bit.ly/3LWu656" target="_blank">bit.ly/3LWu656</a>.

<strong>BILL WILCZYNSKI</strong>

<strong>MEMORIAL OUTING</strong>

On Sept. 20, Servpro of Kankakee County will host the Bill Wilczynski Memorial Golf Outing at Oak Springs Golf Course, 6740 E. 3500S Road, St. Anne, celebrating the life of William J. Wilczynski, III — affectionately known as “White Sox Bill” and “ServProBill.” Born in Chicago and raised in Chicago Heights, Bill called Ashkum home.

The cost is $100 per golfer.

Register for the outing at <a href="https://www.billsgolfclassic.com" target="_blank">billsgolfclassic.com</a>.