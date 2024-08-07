Texas Roadhouse hosting Special Olympics Illinois fundraiser

As Special Olympics Illinois races into the final heats of summer sports, eight Texas Roadhouse restaurants across the state, including the Bradley-based restaurant, will team up with local police to raise money for the state-wide organization.

The fundraiser is part of a state-wide effort with multiple Texas Roadhouse locations holding fundraisers the same week.

Police officers will help serve guests at the Tip-A-Cop event and collect donations.

During the past nine years, Texas Roadhouse restaurants across Illinois have raised more than $645,000 at this event for Special Olympics.

The fundraising event will run from 4-8 p.m. Aug. 19 at Texas Roadhouse, 1290 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley. One hundred percent of all donations will go directly to Special Olympics Illinois.

The other Texas Roadhouse locations in Illinois participating in the event include Bloomington, Champaign, Edwardsville, Forsyth, Marion, Shiloh and Quincy.