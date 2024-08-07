KVSO presents final Music in the Park Concert on Sunday

The sweet sounds of summer are slowly coming to an end.

Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra presents its final Music in the Park Concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at Cobb Park in Kankakee.

The KVSO Woodwind Quintet will feature Brianna Harris on bassoon, Rebecca Doran on oboe, Stephanie Lupo on flute, Amanda Schor on French horn and Bob Evans on clarinet. This summer series is free to the public and made possible in part through a grant from the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley.

Bring a lawn chair and enjoy beautiful classical and contemporary music while enjoying an afternoon along the Kankakee River in the shade of 100-year-old oak trees. A food truck will be on site, and this event is kid- and dog-friendly. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.kvso.org" target="_blank">kvso.org</a>.