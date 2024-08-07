Community Calendar: Aug. 7-13

<strong>Aug. 5-10</strong>

<strong>King Music’s annual summer sale</strong>

During the week at King Music, 670 W. Broadway St., Bradley, there will be the annual summer sale — featuring deals up to 50% off on various instruments — which ends with the Saturday sidewalk sale (where there will be free snow cones).

<strong>Aug. 8</strong>

<strong>Perry Farm Park Farmers’ Market</strong>

From 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Perry Farm Park, 459 Kennedy Drive, Bradley, the Perry Farm Park Farmers’ Market is a partnership of Bourbonnais Township Park District and Community Arts Council of Kankakee County. Nestled in the center of the park, the market brings together farmers, artisans and entrepreneurs to provide a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. The Market features shopping, live music and food trucks.

<strong>Aug. 8-11</strong>

<strong>CTW’s ‘The Marvelous Wonderettes’</strong>

Country Theatre Workshop is set to present “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” a jukebox musical comedy using pop songs from the 1950s and 1960s to introduce Missy (Elyse Bulla, of Milford), Suzy (Rachael Dexter, of Danforth), Betty Jean (Hannah Fink, of Gilman) and Cindy Lou (Jordyn Clark, of Ashkum), as they are called upon to entertain their classmates at a school gathering.

Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8-9 and at 2 p.m. Aug. 10-11.

Reservations are available by calling 815-457-2626 between 9 a.m. and noon Wednesday through Friday or by emailing <a href="mailto:ctwboxoffice@countrytheatre.org" target="_blank">ctwboxoffice@countrytheatre.org</a>. Cancellations are nonrefundable. No outside food or drink allowed.

All performances are held at CTW on Illinois Route 49, 2 miles north of Cissna Park.

<strong>Aug. 10</strong>

<strong>Harbor House 45th anniversary gala</strong>

Harbor House is commemorating 45 years with a festive night of dinner, fellowship and honoring the legacy of the organization.

All proceeds go to empowering survivors and Harbor House’s communities with domestic violence programs, advocacy and prevention.

The event will take place at Deer Ridge Barn Wedding and Events at 4345 W. 1500N Road, Kankakee. It will begin at 4:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception and hors d’oeuvres and will continue at 6 p.m. with a program and dinner.

This is a semi-formal event, and it is asked everyone wear their best purple outfits while also taking the lovely (and sometimes toasty) summer weather into consideration.

Tickets include hors d’oeuvres, dinner, a complimentary drink, live music and a powerful program. The cost is $80, and tickets can be purchased at <a href="https://www.tinyurl.com/yc4cpdjk" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/yc4cpdjk</a>.

For questions or more information, contact Emily at <a href="mailto:emily@haborhousedv.org" target="_blank">emily@haborhousedv.org</a> or 815-932-5814.

Aug. 11

Back to School Bash

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Dam Tap, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee, there will be a back-to-school event with face painting by Jessica Carter, games, book bag raffles and the Mac’s BBQ food truck will be on site.

Aug. 13

Yarn Factory Listeners

Everyone has a story, and six individuals will prove this to be true Aug. 13, as they share their own words during the monthly meeting of Yarn Factory Listeners: Kankakee Storytelling, which meets at Flanagan’s Irish Pub, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, and gives the stage to everyday people who have a story to tell.

The free event starts at 7 p.m., and this month’s storytellers include: Roland Johnson, Lori Krecioch, Megan Brooks, Pete Worth, Kim Scott and Kenneth Anderson.

For more information on the storytellers and how to participate in a future event, follow “Yarn Factory Listeners: Kankakee Storytelling” on Facebook. Audio from events is recorded by Kankakee Podcast to appear in future episodes that can be streamed online.