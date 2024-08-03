KCC's Lifelong Learning Institute to host fall kick-off

If you have a goal to never stop learning, you don’t have to look for opportunities much further than your own backyard.

The Lifelong Learning Institute at Kankakee Community College will have its fall kick-off and information session from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 30 in the KCC Iroquois Room.

The special guest speaker will be James Stafford, KCC automotive technology faculty member. He will speak about electric vehicles.

Registration and course information will be available. The event is free and open to the public.

The Lifelong Learning Institute offers affordable, high-quality, noncredit classes to people ages 50 and older. Sessions take place in an environment that fosters participation.

Classes focus on different intellectual and cultural topics and vary from a single session of a few hours to several meetings. In-person and live webinar options are offered, and prices vary. For fall 2024, 35 classes are $25 or less, including nine free options.

For more information or to find the latest course offerings, go to <a href="https://www.kcc.edu/LLI" target="_blank">kcc.edu/LLI</a>. To be added to the program mailing list, email <a href="mailto:continuinged@kcc.edu" target="_blank">continuinged@kcc.edu</a>, or call 815-802-8206.

KCC is located at 100 College Drive, Kankakee, south of downtown Kankakee.