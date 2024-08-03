COMMENTARY: Chaos versus C.H.A.O.S.

Life in today’s society, in this country, is measured by degrees of chaos: levels of identity; unbridled control by government and whether one is working — or not. Most activity in our relationships with one another or with organizations can be described by one form or another of chaos. Not surprisingly, one factor most often shared with others is a form of chaos that is overwhelming.

General ‘Mad Dog’, Jim Mattis, author of “Call Sign Chaos,” (2019, Random House) is a brilliant man who was also a military force responsible for leading, teaching others to lead and addressing multiple fronts of chaos simultaneously.

One tactic he used/uses to keep from being overwhelmed is reading, i.e., selective reading. He concentrates on materials that are germane to his tasks and goals. No matter where he was assigned to lead, he prepared to meet citizens and enemies alike with a thorough understanding of programs and tactics previously used in similar situations — throughout history. His voracious reading habit followed by intense studying of the successes and failures of others, prepared him to implement successful military campaigns with minimal losses throughout his career.

Tucked away in Appendix B of his book is a fabulous gem entitled, “Too Busy To Read” (also published in England under the title, “With Rifle and Bibliography: General Mattis on Professional Reading”). This two-page letter, three with bibliography, details the campaigns assigned and the resources read/studied to generate winning results — results evident in appropriate reading for any occupational endeavor.

So it is that through contemplative reading we gain the knowledge to prepare for the unpredictable turn of events we so kindly label as chaos. This is the chaos that civilization cannot avoid.

However, there is a kind of chaos that creeps up slowly and engulfs us suddenly: C.H.A.O.S.. It’s a form of chaos most often observed by a Mad Kitty, aka, The Fly Lady, officially — Marla Cilley, author of “The C.H.A.O.S. Cure,” Seal Press, 2018. This phenomenon was publicized by Ms. Cilley; shared by many women (and a few men) for the purpose of limiting home visits by inquisitive neighbors and gossiping/judgmental friends.

The condition is often experienced by work-at-home individuals whose career/occupation entails the processing of massive quantities of materials. Imagine a proofreader of books, a publicist or a book publisher. Yes, it could be a network marketing entrepreneur selling Amway or Tupperware … but, since you’re reading this, let’s keep imagining the publisher.

Are you getting the idea that C.H.A.O.S. is not truly a disease but a simple acronym: C.an’t H.ave A.nyone O.ver S.yndrome. It is a socially acceptable excuse for not enjoying the company of friends and loved ones in your most familiar setting because you fear the comments and judgements of those same friends when they discover the abundance of “things” within your natural habitat.

To the scientists among us, chaos is the increased disorganization created as a result of entropy. That’s all fine and dandy, but for most of us, power (control) and greed create the majority of chaos in society. For those affected by C.H.A.O.S., a third factor comes into play: fear — the fear of being discovered, the fear of being labeled, the fear of making a change …

Fortunately, there are tools to battle chaos, C.H.A.O.S and fear. “Tiny Habits: The Small Changes That Change Everything” by B. J. Fogg, PhD, Houghton Mifflin, 2020, and the “Getting Things Done” series by David Allen, 2015-2019, are both capable tools not only for breaking the inertia of getting change started, but also of building progress in making the desired changes a permanent part of your present and future.

Now that we have identified the dominate forms of chaos and the tools used to overcome the overwhelming, you can become as successful as Mad Dog. You can buy these books at your local bookstore; you can borrow them from your local library, and you can own them, for free, from local free libraries in your community.

Oh, boy. You’ve made it to the end of chaos (just kidding)! Now pay it forward. Share this newspaper copy with others (of course you can suggest they purchase their own copy — for posterity, naturally). Discuss the topic with friends. Offer support to those overwhelmed by the chaos so prevalent in our present society.

Your success is limited only by your willingness to read and your determination to apply what you learn to change for the better.