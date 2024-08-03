A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Driving me mad

Earlier this week while biking around my neighborhood, I slowed down for a car that was at a nearby stop sign. Though they didn’t have a turn signal on, I had a feeling they weren’t going straight.

This feeling was simply because people so often neglect the turn signal. And this is something I’ll never understand.

Now, I have no delusions that I’m by any stretch the world’s best driver. While I always use my turn signal and seatbelt, I can be a little fast and loose with that unwritten 5-miles-over rule.

But having been an active driver for about 13 years, there are several idiosyncrasies I’ve found in my travels. Allow me to share them with you at the risk of sounding like a Jerry Seinfeld-stand-up bit.

Going back to the lack of use with turn signals, it’s a free service. The clicking noise isn’t <em>that</em> annoying. And it helps to avoid possible accidents. So, what’s the problem?

The aforementioned car that turned left without a signal then proceeded to drive much faster than the 25-mph speed limit, getting a little too close for comfort to my bicycle as I hugged the curb.

I know I mentioned I do the whole 5-miles-over thing, but it’s usually closer to 2 to 3 miles on a residential street. When I was learning to drive, my grandma always put the fear into me of kids running out into the street at the last minute. (It’s also worth noting she told us grandkids to never drive over a pile of leaves because kids like to hide in them. I can’t say I’ve ever encountered the latter issue.)

On the subject of speeding, I’ll never understand the people who make such an effort to speed around you on a two-lane stretch only for both of you to get stopped at the same red light.

I always like to look over at them in an attempt to remind them they’re not cool.

I get it, you’re driving to get somewhere. But your tardiness is never anyone else’s fault. And it certainly isn’t worth the risk of an accident or worse.

I’m not even going to get into texting and driving. I know we’ve all done it, but it’s gotta stop. Keep your phone in a purse, in the back seat, whatever. Just knock it off.

Driving is always going to have its risk to it, but there certainly are things we can do to make it a bit safer — for both ourselves and our friends on the road.