5 Photos: Merchant Street MusicFest 2024

Downtown Kankakee’s Harold & Jean Miner Festival Square was the place to be last weekend, as thousands of people rocked out at the annual Merchant Street MusicFest.

The event is spearheaded by the Kankakee Public Library, and director Allison Beasley reported a total attendance of 8,033 people between the two-day festival.

The total amount of wristbands sold was 6,283, meaning the remaining 1,750 were given to sponsors and volunteers.

Beasley said the bulk of attendance was Saturday, with 5,000 people at the festival.

“This was one of our best Saturdays in the past few years,” she said. “We had our highest attendance at the Hill Stage ever on Saturday night.”

The Hill Stage, one of the three stages at the festival, is at the far end of Festival Square and Saturday night was filled to the brim with people cheering on headliner Local H.