2 area youth compete in National Junior High Finals Rodeo

The National High School Rodeo Association welcomed two area competitors to the 2024 National Junior High Finals Rodeo.

Brynn Fiegle, 11, of Beecher, and Annalie Berger, of Grant Park, both took park in the finals, with Fiegle participating in barrel racing and pole bending, and Berger participating in goat tying.

The association only takes the Top 4 from each state, five provinces in Canada, Mexico and Australia. This year saw about 1,200 participants in the NJHFR.

Fiegle, who ranked No. 36 out of 197 contestants in barrels, also was honored this year by the Illinois Junior High Rodeo Association, as was Berger, who Brynn’s mom, Robyn Fiegle, describes as Brynn’s “best friend and soul sister.”

<strong>Illinois Junior High Rodeo Association</strong>

Fiegle was named Illinois Junior High Rodeo Association’s second attendant for 2024. She is the daughter of Robyn and Dave Fiegle, and she competes in barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying and breakaway roping.

Berger was named the IJHRA’s first-ever princess. She is a seventh-grade student and the daughter of Kristen and Billy Berger. Her rodeo events include barrel racing, pole bending, breakaway roping, goat tying and ribbon roping.

For more information and for results of the National Junior High Finals Rodeo, part of the National High School Rodeo Association, go to <a href="https://nhsra.com/juniorhighfinals" target="_blank">nhsra.com/juniorhighfinals</a>.

For more information on the Illinois Junior High Rodeo Association, go to <a href="https://ilrodeo.com/pages/junior-high-school-division" target="_blank">ilrodeo.com</a> and select “Junior High.”