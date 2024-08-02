August installment of Yarn Factory Listeners features 6 storytellers

Everyone has a story, and six individuals will prove this to be true Aug. 13 as they share their own words during the monthly meeting of Yarn Factory Listeners: Kankakee Storytelling.

Developed by Bill Yohnka, of Kankakee, Yarn Factory Listeners meets on the second Tuesday of the month at Flanagan’s Irish Pub, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, and gives the stage to everyday people who have a story to tell.

The free events start at 7 p.m. and feature between five and seven individuals presenting eight-minute, true, personal stories.

For the August installment, the storytellers include: Roland Johnson, Lori Krecioch, Megan Brooks, Pete Worth, Kim Scott and Kenneth Anderson.

For more information on the storytellers and how to participate in a future event, follow “Yarn Factory Listeners: Kankakee Storytelling” on Facebook. Audio from events is recorded by Kankakee Podcast to appear in future episodes that can be streamed online.