2 events on schedule for Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism

The Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism is already in fall mode as two events are on the schedule for September and October.

<strong>CLOUD 9 ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION</strong>

To celebrate the gallery’s ninth anniversary, there will be a party and mini art show at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at the gallery, 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. Artists with any cloud-related art, or anything having to do with the ninth anniversary, are welcome to submit art.

<strong>FALL TO THAW</strong>

The gallery is seeking art featuring the fall or the spring thaw and everything in between. This exhibit will be on display Oct. 11 through January.

An opening reception is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at the gallery.

For more information, call 815-685-9057, or go to <a href="https://www.merchantstreetartgallery.org" target="_blank">merchantstreetartgallery.org</a>.