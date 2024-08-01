Kankakee resident co-directs 'The Text,' now available for streaming

A new film making the festival rounds has a direct connection to Kankakee.

Rodger Allen Jones, a Kankakee resident, co-directed a new feature film that is now available to the public.

“The Text” follows two families who are pushed to the brink and a lifelong friendship between Angela and Pamela is broken after a devastating car accident caused by Pamela’s addiction to texting and driving.

The film not only tackles the dangers and consequences of texting and driving, but also forgiveness and adoption. It is a faith-based film produced by Dreams Come True Films, which was established in June 2011. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.dreamscometruefilms.com" target="_blank">dreamscometruefilms.com</a>.

The film stars Karla Dansereau, Sharon Nelson, Burke Sage, Erandy Hood, Alexis Brunson and Maverick Risley.

While “The Text” was filmed between 2021 and 2022 and premiered to an audience of over 400 in 2022, according to a news release from filmmakers, it has been a long and rough road getting to worldwide distribution status, but they finally succeeded.

Written by Candy J. Beard and directed by Rodger Allen Jones and Daniel Beard, the film has won 22 film festival awards and has been nominated an additional 18 times. Festival awards include wins for Best Producer, Best Lead Actress, Best Message, Best Midwest Made Film, Most Inspirational Film and more.

Since its June 30 launch on Tubi, “The Text” has already been viewed in more than 21 countries.

Tubi is a free streaming platform that has quickly become one of the most popular platforms for entertainment and is one of the most sought after platforms by independent filmmakers. For the direct link for finding the film on Tubi, go to <a href="https://www.link.tubi.tv/SzzpJ3TTcLb" target="_blank">link.tubi.tv/SzzpJ3TTcLb</a>.

Additionally, another film Jones acted in with Dreams Come True Films was also just licensed by Tubi this week. In “A Second Chance” Jones played a homeless man named Louie and took home Best Supporting Actor award for his portrayal. It tells the story of three teenage delinquents who must turn their lives around while also changing the lives of three deserving strangers. It is expected to debut on Tubi the first week of August.

“The Text” is now available to stream on the free streaming platform, Tubi.