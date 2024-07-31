PHOTOS: Bourbonnais library hosts canine fun with Pitbull Playtime

Pitbulls recently joined the stacks of books, movies and more at Bourbonnais Public Library as the library teamed up with Kankakee County Humane Foundation, Kankakee County Animal Control and It’s A Pittie Rescue for Pitbull Playtime.

The event, which took place July 27, was considered by Bourbonnais Public Library Marketing & Outreach Coordinator Amanda Belcher to be the library’s “biggest program of the summer.”

“We’re anticipating this to be a super large, positive event for library patrons and our local animal advocacy groups, who will be here to share information and resources,” she said ahead of the event.

That anticipation of a large turnout became reality as 112 people attended the event, which featured six dogs.

The day also featured games, crafts, an obstacle course, read to a dog and a photo booth. Additionally, an animal control officer was on site teaching folks how to safely approach new dogs.