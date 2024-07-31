Community Calendar: July 31 to Aug. 6

<strong>July 31 to Aug. 4</strong>

<strong>Kankakee County Fair</strong>

The Kankakee County Fair starts today and runs through Sunday. For more information and tickets, go to <a href="https://www.kankakeefair.org" target="_blank">kankakeefair.org</a>. There will be a carnival, livestock shows, demolition derbies and live music. For a full schedule, see the <a href="https://daily-journal.com/news/local/kankakee/kankakee-county-fair-kicks-off-wednesday/article_453853be-4aa8-11ef-975c-cb3811c387af.html" target="_blank">July 29 (Monday) edition</a> of the Daily Journal.

<strong>Aug. 1</strong>

<strong>Perry Farm Park Farmers’ Market</strong>

From 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Perry Farm Park, 459 Kennedy Drive, Bradley, the Perry Farm Park Farmers’ Market is a partnership of Bourbonnais Township Park District and Community Arts Council of Kankakee County. Nestled in the center of the park, the market brings together farmers, artisans and entrepreneurs to provide a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. The Market features shopping, live music and food trucks.

<strong>Aug. 1-4</strong>

<strong>CTW’s ‘The Marvelous Wonderettes’</strong>

Country Theatre Workshop is set to present “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” a jukebox musical comedy using pop songs from the 1950s and 1960s to introduce Missy (Elyse Bulla, of Milford), Suzy (Rachael Dexter, of Danforth), Betty Jean (Hannah Fink, of Gilman) and Cindy Lou (Jordyn Clark, of Ashkum) as they are called upon to entertain their classmates at a school gathering.

Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1-2 and at 2 p.m. Aug. 3-4.

Reservations are available by calling 815-457-2626 between 9 a.m. and noon Wednesday through Friday or by emailing <a href="mailto:ctwboxoffice@countrytheatre.org" target="_blank">ctwboxoffice@countrytheatre.org</a>. Cancellations are nonrefundable. No outside food or drink allowed.

All performances are held at CTW on Illinois Route 49, 2 miles north of Cissna Park.

<strong>Aug. 2</strong>

<strong>ICHS’s 5th annual pork chop fundraiser</strong>

Iroquois County Historical Society will host its 5th annual boneless tenderized pork chop sandwich fundraiser from 4-7 p.m. The sandwiches will be prepared in the Red Barn, which is located on the east side of the grounds of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry St., Watseka. Drive-thru service and walk-up sales will be available.

The pork chop is grilled, not breaded, and only the sandwich is available — there are no sides, drinks or condiments. Cost is a donation. Proceeds from the sandwich sale will be used by ICHS, a nonprofit group, to support projects and provide maintenance of the museum.

In addition to improving the many displays of the museum this past year, along with remodeling and general upkeep, ICHS already is preparing for its biggest fundraiser of the year, Harvest Daze. The event kicks off with a fish fry Oct. 4 and then a full weekend of fun, games, vendors and more Oct. 5-6. More information on Harvest Daze will be released as it becomes available.

Aug. 3

Backpack giveaway at farmers’ market

The Kankakee County Recorder’s office is spearheading an effort to give out 250 backpacks for school-age children from kindergarten through eighth grades.

The backpacks are provided by the following: State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex; state Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais; Sheriff Mike Downey; States Attorney Jim Rowe; and County Recorder Lori Gadbois

“We did this last year with great success during our Community Service Day 2023,” Gadbois said. “So, for 2024, we wanted to try something different.”

Children must be present to receive a backpack and should be accompanied by a parent or guardian. This will be for the first 250 school-age children. During the visit, attendees also can speak with any of the backpack sponsors who plan to be on hand during the morning.

The new Hidden in Plain Sight Trailer also will be on display for parents or guardians to visit. Also on the Gazebo Stage, entertainment will be provided by Grant and Alaina Bahr, and then Mary Claire Dwyer. The market runs from 8 a.m. to noon in downtown Kankakee.

Steep & Spice grand opening

From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Steep & Spice, at 223 S. West Ave., Kankakee, will host a grand opening event for the business that opened in June and offers teas, crepes, canals and more. The grand opening will mark the launch of the catering menu as well as full retail tea offerings. There will be kids activities in the morning, a tea educational seminar at lunchtime and live music in the evening. Stay tuned to social media posts for details in the upcoming weeks. The first 100 guests in the door will receive a free mini cannoli. Guests who attend the tea educational seminar will receive a 30% off coupon for their next loose leaf tea order.

Summer Camp Vintage Pop-Up

From 1-6 p.m. at Knack Brewing & Fermentations, 789 S. McMullen Ave., Kankakee, Madame Saint Vintage will host its second Summer Camp Vintage Pop-Up, where several vendors will be on site selling vintage and handmade items.

Aroma Park Boat Club Luau

Starting at 4 p.m. at the Aroma Park Boat Club at 199 Boat Club Road, there will be a ribs and chicken dinner until 7 p.m. At 8 p.m. will be The South Side Social Club. The 46-year-old Mai Tai recipe will make its return. Luau attire is encouraged.

Cruis’n the Square

From 6-9 p.m. in the Kankakee Farmers’ Market parking lot, South Schuyler Avenue and East Merchant Street, there will be a cruise night with the theme Jeep Night. Live music will be performed by Chris James.

Aug. 4

CCHS annual ice cream social

The Crescent City Historical Society will host its annual homemade ice cream social from 1-3 p.m., where visitors can drop by and enjoy treats of ice cream, brownies, sundaes, lemonade and iced tea at the Crescent City Community Center, 301 Main St.

At 1:45 p.m., Crescent City resident Joe Martin will present a special program on the history of banking with an emphasis on early banking in Crescent City. He will have several collectible items to share.

The ice cream social and program are free, but as CCHS is a nonprofit group, donations always are welcome.

CCHS is made up of a group of citizens with a passion for preserving the history of Crescent City. As the group is nonprofit, financial support is important as the group needs funds to maintain the museum, provide for future projects and plan new activities for the community. In addition to the museum, which is located on the second floor of city hall, 400 Main St., the group has added Crescent-Iroquois High School and Crescent City Grade School memorabilia at the community center.

To find out more about CCHS, or to loan or donate items for the museum, contact any of the following: Jean Herron, 815-383-8309; Carolyn Rapp, 815-683-2658; Pat Peterson, 815-383-2695; Yvonne Doggett, 815-683-2187; or Cindy Pufahl, 815-6683-2666. You also can visit the group’s Facebook page: Crescent City Historical Society; send an inquiry to P.O. Box 410, Crescent City 60928, email <a href="mailto:crescentcityhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com" target="_blank">crescentcityhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com</a> or go to the group’s website at <a href="http://crescentcityhistoricalsociety.co.nf" target="_blank">crescentcityhistoricalsociety.co.nf</a>.

Aug. 5

Wright in Kankakee’s Taliesin Tragedy

At 5 p.m., Wright In Kankakee is hosting Taliesin Tragedy. Katelyn Walker will give a 1920s-themed lecture covering the history of Frank Lloyd Wright, his Taliesin scandal and his career directly after the murders at the Taliesin. Come in 1920-era dress and take advantage of the photo booth. The lecture will take place in the living room of the historic B. Harley Bradley House, 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. Tickets cost $15, and snacks and drinks are included. Guests must be 18 years or older to attend. To purchase tickets, go to <a href="https://www.wright1900.org/events" target="_blank">wright1900.org/events</a>. For more information, call the Bradley House office at 815-936-9630.

Aug. 6

National Night Out

Celebrate 17 years of family-friendly fun as National Night Out returns to Perry Farm Park.

Running from 4-9 p.m., this free event for families, held at 459 Kennedy Drive, Bourbonnais, offers food, activities, live music and more.

Hot dogs and chips are donated by Walmart, and Meijer is sponsoring a fireworks show. State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais, will be hosting a giveaway of school supply bags. When accompanied with a parent, school-aged children will be given a school supply bag.

All food, beverages and giveaways are first come, first serve. Food service begins at 5 p.m.

Also at 5 p.m. will be a performance by The Strips, followed by a 7 p.m. performance by The Silhouettes.

The Salvation Army will be hosting a food drive raffle during which attendees can bring nonperishable food items to enter into a raffle for prizes.

The night also will feature an appearance by a retired player from the Chicago Bears, a K-9 demonstration, bounce houses, kiddie carnival rides, fire truck spray and fire safety houses.

Vendor information booths will be on site, including the Chebanse Lodge of St. Anne #429 Freemasons. The Bradley Lions Club and the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Leo’s Club will be serving watermelon slices and will provide vision screenings.

The Kankakee Area Police Community is responsible for orchestrating the annual event in conjunction with the Bourbonnais Township Park District and local and state police and fire departments.

Manteno Cruise Night

From 6-9 p.m. in the parking lot of North Main Street in Manteno, join for a car show, prizes, 50-50 raffle and music. For more information, email <a href="mailto:mantenocruisenight@att.net" target="_blank">mantenocruisenight@att.net</a>, or search Manteno Cruise Nights on Facebook.