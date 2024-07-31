Apple debuts 'Women In Blue'

Apple TV+ presents “Women in Blue,” a Spanish-language period police drama. Set in Mexico City in the early 1970s and inspired by true events, it begins as that city is reeling from grim news reports of a serial killer who targets young women.

As the title implies, “Blue” concerns four very different women who challenge their conservative families to enter the police force. Their enlistment takes place against the backdrop of a nascent women’s movement. But they soon discover the police force sees them as window dressing, something to distract the public from the killer’s ongoing spree.

As you might expect, our heroines eventually overcome a culture of contempt to forge a new approach to finding the killer.

Despite its gritty subject matter, “Blue” often unfolds like a soap opera. In introducing its four rookies, the pilot throws a lot of narrative balls in the air at once and hopes viewers can follow. This fairly complex storyline contrasts with some obvious and occasionally heavy-handed messaging.

“Women in Blue” is the third Apple TV+ series introduced this month that invites viewers to spend time with characters who speak another language in another country (and, with “Blue,” from another era). Eva Longoria stars in and produced “Land of Women,” about a spoiled New York socialite on the run from her husband’s criminal pursuers in a bucolic backwater in rural Spain. Rashida Jones stars in “Sunny,” as an expatriate American whose life is upended when her son and husband disappear, a mystery that plunges her into a rabbit hole of conspiracies involving companion robots, hacked software and the Japanese Yakuza underworld.

We all know streaming platforms are out to find viewers (or subscribers) and to amuse and entertain them. But increasingly, I find Apple TV+ also has set out to challenge viewers in a rather interesting fashion.

• TCM celebrates jazz on a summer’s day with four movies best enjoyed for their soundtracks. The film festival begins with director Louis Malle’s breakthrough New Wave thriller “Elevator to the Gallows” (11:45 a.m., TV-PG), featuring a moody score by Miles Davis.

Alain Delon plays a convict trying to go straight with his new wife (Ann-Margret) in the stylish 1965 thriller “Once a Thief” (1:30 p.m., TV-PG), which features a score by Lalo Schifrin during one of his most fertile periods. On his way to writing memorable soundtracks for “Bullitt” and “Cool Hand Luke,” Schifrin’s impossibly cool television scores included the themes to both “Mannix” and “Mission: Impossible,” arguably the best and most memorable music ever composed for prime-time network television shows.

The groundbreaking 1961 film “The Connection” (3:30 p.m., TV-PG) assembles a found-footage story about drug addicts awaiting their next fix. Its score by Freddie Redd features post-bop saxophonist Jackie McLean.

Patrick McGoohan (“Secret Agent Man,” “The Prisoner”) plays a jazz drummer with designs on his bandleader’s wife in the 1962 noir drama “All Night Long” (5:30 p.m., TV-14). Set in Britain’s jazz scene, it features cameos by musicians, including Dave Brubeck, Charles Mingus and Tubby Hayes.

Short of dusting off your hi-fi and spinning some old Verve LPs, this might be the jazziest afternoon you ever will experience.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Primetime in Paris: The Olympics (7 p.m., NBC) presents coverage of swimming and gymnastics events.

• An oil heiress is found slain on “The Real CSI: Miami” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• “Sea Change: The Gulf of Main” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-G, check local listings) explores how rising ocean temperatures are threatening habitats that have long incubated a complex ecosystem.

• A lone wolf finds the missing on “Tracker” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

CULT CHOICE

When novelist Richard Condon wrote the novel that was adapted into the 1962 thriller “The Manchurian Candidate” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-PG), its tale of POWs (Laurence Harvey and Frank Sinatra) brainwashed into an assassination plot hatched by a Russian agent (Angela Lansbury) posing as a right-wing super-patriot was considered a far-fetched satire.

SERIES NOTES

“Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “Who Wants to be a Millionaire” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Sibling rivalries on “Beat Shazam” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “Claim to Fame” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Jude Law, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS, r) ... “The Tonight Show” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” are pre-empted for Olympic coverage ... Taylor Tomlinson hosts BenDeLaCreme, Rory Scovel and Harvey Guillen on “After Midnight” (11:37 p.m., CBS, r).