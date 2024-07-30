Rare gems from small streamers

Set against the backdrop of the social disorder and economic depression that destroyed Germany’s Weimar Republic in the years before Hitler, the acclaimed series “Babylon Berlin” concludes its fourth season with two episodes, streaming on the MHz Choice streaming service.

The series’ first three seasons have been seen on Netflix. They now can be found on MHz as well.

On a nearly monthly basis, Netflix announces astounding increases in its subscriber base, inspiring articles declaring Netflix has “won” the streaming wars. Whatever that means.

Not to sound glib, but sometimes you can lose by winning. If Netflix’s dominance is represented by the huge popularity of movies such as “Find Me Falling,” a warmed-over Hallmark romance starring Harry Connick Jr. as a failed rock star licking his wounds in scenic Cyprus, then maybe I will stick with the losers.

It seems almost symbolic of the state of streaming TV, and the many choices it offers, for a relatively obscure platform such as MHz to pick up Netflix’s castoffs like the edgy “Babylon Berlin” as Netflix piles up “winning” numbers with insipid fare such as “Bridgerton.”

For the uninitiated, MHz Choice offers a wide variety of mysteries, dramas and comedies from all over the world.

• Speaking of smaller platforms offering foreign fare, Viaplay, the streamer for Scandinavian series, streams “Under the Radar,” the terrifying tale of a Swedish serial killer Peter Mangs and the bizarre way he all but confessed to authorities.

The three-part documentary series profiles journalist John Mork and criminal investigator Jim Rathmann, who examined Mangs’ peculiar songs and found the lyrics contained details linked to a series of murders and acts of racist terrorism committed in Florida — crimes that had been committed when Mangs was visiting the Sunshine State.

• I long have been a critic of the hyperviolence and endless mayhem depicted in CBS’s “FBI” franchise. On that series, as on “S.W.A.T.” and occasionally “NCIS,” terror is always right around the corner, weapons of mass destruction are found in every locker, and days similar to 9/11, a tragic once-in-a-generation event, happen every single week.

These series not only peddle paranoia and popularize a need for a police state, they trivialize serious issues and events.

Reality seemed to strike back last week when the producers of “FBI” were filming an episode on the Queens College Campus in New York. The script had called for a violent protest by environmental extremists, complete with blown-up buildings and students cowering in the rubble.

Real-life demonstrators showed up to disrupt the proceedings. And to protest CBS’s trivialization of student protests. Good for them!

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

• "Frontline" (9 p.m., PBS, check local listings) presents "Germany's Enemy Within," a look at the rise of far-right extremism in German politics and within its institutions.

Shot and narrated in a casual, breezy manner appropriate to its subject, the 1966 documentary “The Endless Summer” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-G) captures surfers as they search for waves from California to Australia and Africa. While shock-value “Mondo” documentaries had been popular with filmgoers at the time, “Summer” demonstrated a low-budget film could evoke beauty and wonder without the stiff, formal narration long associated with nonfiction sports films and travelogues. Its soundtrack of gentle surf-rock songs, recorded by the Sandals, became a hit album. Still considered a masterpiece about 60 years later, “Endless” holds a rare 100% rating on the Rotten Tomatoes site and has been preserved by the United States National Film Registry of the Library of Congress and cited as “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.”

