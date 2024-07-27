New on the bookshelf: July 27, 2024

<strong>Big names such as Didion, Fisher pop up in glittering memoir</strong>

From the moment he was born, Griffin Dunne was surrounded by people who told good stories, some of which had the virtue of being true.

The storytellers included his father, Dominick (Nick) Dunne, a television and movie producer; mother Ellen (Lenny) Griffin; aunt Joan Didion, a pioneer of the “New Journalism,” uncle, screenwriter, novelist and critic John Gregory Dunne; as well as scores of celebrities who attended the parties hosted by these two “it” couples.

In “The Friday Afternoon Club,” Dunne supplies anecdotes about A- and B-list entertainers, his mostly misspent youth, gigs as an usher in Radio City Music Hall and as an actor and producer, and Carrie Fisher, the soulmate with whom he shared an apartment in Manhattan while she was filming “Star Wars.”

At bottom, however, the memoir is a biography of Griffin’s extraordinary and ordinary family, as they struggled with sexual incompatibility, substance abuse, divorce, career setbacks, financial problems, sibling rivalries, multiple sclerosis, mental illness, the murder of Griffin’s 22-year-old sister Dominique, shortly after her breakthrough role in the horror movie “Poltergeist,” and the trial of the boyfriend who strangled her.

By turns quirky, candid, passionate, heart-rending and inspiring, “The Friday Club” is a splendidly told tale of the tragicomedy we call life.

— Glenn C. Altschuler, Star Tribune

<strong>3 men live in, and plunder, the wilderness in novel</strong>

The undying allure of the West and that attraction’s lethal impact on the wilderness is a pervasive theme for writer Maxim Loskutoff. There is no part of settling it that doesn’t also involve plunder, he asserts, from the ranchers whose livelihood goes back generations to the miners and loggers who despoil the landscape to tourists who leave their detritus behind.

In Loskutoff’s 2018 collection of linked short stories, “Come West and See,” the tension among those who do the taking devolves into armed conflict. In his 2020 novel “Ruthie Fear,” the confrontation becomes otherworldly. And in “Old King,” a fictionalized Ted Kaczynski makes use of the West and its ethos of individualism-at-all-costs to hide out and build bombs.

In Loskutoff’s hands, the Unabomber, as Kaczynski came to be known, is real but also a symbol of the ultimate outsider in a state, Montana, that’s full of them. The novel is built around the broad strokes of Kaczynski’s life, beginning in 1976, when a bomb goes off at the University of Illinois, wounding a security officer (the first bomb attributed to Kaczynski was sent in 1978 to Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill., but I can see how the bicentennial year as a backdrop would be much more stylistically interesting).

— Maren Longbella, Star Tribune

<strong>Tometich’s ‘Mango Tree’ a Florida story of motherhood</strong>

Annabelle Tometich’s irresistible memoir opens with a scene that sounds right out of the Weird Florida files: the first court hearing for a Fort Myers grandmother arrested for shooting at a guy who stole fruit from her mango tree.

Most of us would read the news brief, or maybe just the headline, chuckle and shake our heads, then forget about it. One more Sunshine State punchline.

But Tometich, a Fort Myers native and Florida journalist, tells us the story behind it, and it’s a tale both hilarious and heartbreaking, and always big-hearted.

The book’s title is “The Mango Tree: A Memoir of Fruit, Florida, and Felony,” but it’s really the story of the author and her formidable mother, Josefina Tometich, whose life is much bigger than that fruit-triggered potshot.

Annabelle is the oldest of three children of Jo and Lou Tometich. Her father came to Fort Myers after growing up in Massachusetts, the only child of doting parents who grew up to be “on permanent vacation,” intermittently employed but mostly supported first by his mother and father and then by his wife.

— Colette Bancroft, Tampa Bay Times