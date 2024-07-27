Library Life: Week of July 28, 2024

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Silent Book Club: From 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, ages 18 and older can meet for the no-pressure book club that provides an opportunity to read with others in quiet camaraderie.

• Afternoonie Craftaroonies: At 1 p.m. Aug. 3, ages 4-10 can join for three neat projects. Register online.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Teen Craft Night: At 5 p.m. Monday, teens can join to make neon signs. Registration required.

• Mocktail Mixology: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, ages 18 and older can learn to make nonalcoholic cocktails. Participants will mix and sample drinks and take home a commemorative glass. Register online.

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District</strong>

• Read Your Way Back to School: Registration is open online or at the library. For every 15 minutes of reading, students can earn school supplies. Final reading minutes are due Aug. 3, and supply pick-up will begin Aug. 8.

• BookPage: Check out the site via the library’s website for reviews, recommendations and more.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Needlework Group: Meets from noon to 1 p.m. every Tuesday.

• Singalong & Storytime: Meets at 11 a.m. Wednesdays, and all young children are welcome.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Movies on the Green: At 7 p.m. Friday, join for a screening of “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.” Light snacks provided. Registration required.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• Pick of the Week: “Murder in the Tea Leaves” by Laura Childs.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Kankakee Valley Genealogical Society: At 10:30 a.m. Aug. 3, there will be a meeting and a speaker.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Friends of the Library: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Friends of the Library will meet to discuss various ways they can help the library. Visitors interested in learning more/joining are welcome.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Not Your Mother’s Book Club: At 6 p.m. Thursday, join to discuss “Into Thin Air” by Jon Krakuer.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library District</strong>

• Writer’s Club: Meets at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

• Family Fun Day: Starts at 11 a.m. Friday.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New on the Shelf: “The Amish Midwife’s Secret” by Rachel J. Good; “Never An Amish Bride” by Ophelia London; “Pine Creek Courtship” by Amity Hope.

