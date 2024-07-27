ICHS to host 5th annual pork chop sandwich fundraiser

Iroquois County Historical Society will host its 5th annual boneless tenderized pork chop sandwich fundraiser from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 2. The sandwiches will be prepared in the Red Barn, which is located on the east side of the grounds of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry St., Watseka. Drive-thru service and walk-up sales will be available.

The pork chop is grilled, not breaded, and only the sandwich is available – there are no sides, drinks or condiments. Cost is donation. Proceeds from the sandwich sale will be used by ICHS, a nonprofit group, to support projects and provide maintenance of the museum.

In addition to improving the many displays of the museum this past year, along with remodeling and general upkeep, ICHS already is preparing for its biggest fundraiser of the year, Harvest Daze. The event kicks off with a fish fry Oct. 4 and then a full weekend of fun, games, vendors and more Oct. 5-6. More information on Harvest Daze will be released as it becomes available.