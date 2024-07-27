A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A good Moth-point

It’s hard to believe it’s already that time of year again for Merchant Street MusicFest.

By the time you’re reading this, the festival will be in full swing and into Day 2 of the two-day event. Festival Square will be packed with people, the swelling sounds of multiple genres of music and the intoxicating scent of food truck favorites such as corn dogs and elephant ears.

I’m still on a bit of a high from last year’s MSMF. My husband, Keegan, and his band, Mothpoint, played their first public show Saturday night on the Hill Stage. The musicians have nearly 80 years’ experience between the four of them, and to see them share the music they’d been working so hard on was overwhelming in the best way.

Though my eyes were pretty much glued on Keegan and his incendiary guitar playing, I did take a moment to turn around and view the crowd. From the bottom of the stage up to the top of the hill stood a sea of people of all ages, vibing to a sound they were hearing for the very first time.

If it was electrifying for me as an audience member, I can only imagine how they felt.

Mothpoint has played several shows since then and has a catalog of about 10 to 12 songs. For the past eight months, they’ve been busy recording those songs for an album.

Last Friday (358 days since their public debut), they released two singles to all streaming platforms (simply search “Mothpoint”). Soon, an album of eight original songs will be available to the public.

To say I’m proud is an understatement.

I’m proud as Keegan’s wife but also as a friend of Eric, Jake and Lupe, who have all become staples in my life. They’ve all played in various bands during the years and this current setup allows for them to not only have fun doing what they enjoy but also gives an opportunity to tinker with the technical parts of instrument-playing they so appreciate as musicians.

I can’t play an instrument and consider myself just a music appreciate-r, but even I can tell how precise they are about their playing.

It’s been exciting for those who aren’t local to get to hear what they’ve been working on and, as one of their biggest fans, I can’t wait to hear what they come up with next.

I hope to see some of you rocking out at MSMF this year. Be safe, and have a wonderful festival weekend!