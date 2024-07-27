5 Photos: KVSO Women's Guild style show

The annual Symphony Style Show, sponsored by the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Women’s Guild and held at the Kankakee Country Club, was a success with 150 people in attendance.

Fashions were provided by two local businesses — Dress Well Boutique and eKaye Collection. Several vendors displayed unique products. KVSOWG members and local businesses furthered the fun by providing raffle prizes.

The purpose of the Women’s Guild is to provide financial and organizational support for the KVSO and to work with the KVSO in offering cultural and educational activities to the community. With the money raised during the past year, KVSOWG Co-Chair Karen Duchene presented a $24,000 check to KVSO President Kate Cloonen.