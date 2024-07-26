MCA Senior Adult Day Center hosts first-ever event, raising over $1,500

MCA Senior Adult Day Center hosted its first-ever event Wednesday. A bingo night at the Bradley American Legion raised funds for the launch of the MCA facility at 1292 W. Station St., Kankakee.

More than 70 people attended the event. It included a raffle giveaway, split-the-pot and 13 rounds of bingo with prizes. The split-the-pot winner Scot Johnson, of Bourbonnais, donated his winnings back to MCA giving a total of more than $1,500 raised. Several local organizations such as CertaPro, Milner Media, Oasis Medical, High Point Residence, Birth to 5, Greater Kankakee County Black Chamber of Commerce, Riverside Behavioral Health and more donated raffle baskets in support of the organization and mission.

MCA is looking to raise $250,000 to launch Kankakee County’s first adult day care. MCA is a not-for-profit organization that will offer a day respite program for seniors 60 and older providing meals, social activities, limited medical services and transportation. This service is a resource for caregivers and seniors who might be suffering from social isolation.

“As a new business, MCA does not qualify for grants at this early stage, so securing financial support is critical to help get us to launch,” said founder Alicia Kleinert, who noted the target launch date is November.

Several more events are coming up, including the Kankakee Farmers’ Market on July 27. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.mcasenioradultdaycenter.org" target="_blank">mcasenioradultdaycenter.org</a>.