Lunch 'n' Laugh After Hours features comedian Nunes

After a successful inaugural event, MC Milestones returns with a second Lunch 'n' Laugh event for persons aged 55 and old. Though lunch is in the title, this second event will be in the evening, which extends the title to Lunch 'n' Laugh After Hours.

After Hours is set for 5:30 p.m. Aug. 2 at the McCormick Family Life Center, Manteno Church of the Nazarene, 698 N. Locust St. (Route 50), Manteno. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Attendees will enjoy a wonderful dinner prepared by Alison Chandler and her food service team followed by a comedy show with professional comedian Jeremy Nunes.

Nunes' unique show has been in demand for over 22 years. Nunes also released an Amazon Prime special titled "Who's With Me?!" He has appeared in "The Layover," "The Break-Up," "Last Comic Standing," "Final Witness," two PBS mini-series, Comcast on Demand, a National Geographic special and has been heard on ESPN Radio. Nunes is also one of the most requested comedians by Sirius/XM Satellite Radio listeners. He even wrote a best-selling book about his experiences as a small-town mayor called "You Can’t Write City Hall."

The suggested donation is $15 per person paid at the door with an advance reservation. For questions and tickets, call or text Teddie Hill at 815-386-0607 or email <a href="mailto:MCMilestones@mantenonazarene.org" target="_blank">MCMilestones@mantenonazarene.org</a> to make your reservation. Seating is limited.

A limited number of gluten-free entrées are available if requested at the time of your reservation.