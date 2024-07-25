LoveALatte hosting pop-up event at new brick-and-mortar

From 9 a.m. to noon Friday, LoveALatte will host Pop Up on Broadway.

The coffee company, which employs individuals with special needs, has long been operating out of a coffee cart/food truck setup. Now in addition to this mobile option, LoveALatte has a brick-and-mortar location.

It has set up shop in the former Heather's Custom Cakes at 970 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

The Friday event will be drive-thru only and will feature coffee, frozen lemonade, refreshers and more.

LoveALatte is typically on hand every Saturday at the Kankakee Farmers' Market, however they will not be at this Saturday's event which inspired the Friday pop-up.

For more information, search "Lovealatte.Coffee" on Facebook.