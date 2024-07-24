Remaking 'Time Bandit' is a bad idea

Apple TV+ launches a series-length adaptation of “Time Bandits,” the surreal comedy time-travel movie Terry Gilliam directed in 1981.

As in the original, Kevin (Kal-El Tuck) is a precocious young boy besotted with history, much to the chagrin of his parents and bratty sister. They would vastly prefer he behave in a “normal” manner, and show interest in his iPhone, shopping and sports.

Similar to most outcasts, Kevin spends a great deal of time alone in his bedroom with his nose in book. Armed with his own intelligence and curiosity, he doesn’t feel slighted or alone. He doesn’t dwell on the fact that his passions are lost on his family. He always has better things to think about.

His fortress of solitude is invaded by much commotion when his closet door becomes a portal to a time-traveling band of confused adventurers. Lisa Kudrow (“Friends”) is their self-appointed leader, Penelope. But this is not a group of followers.

The time-travelers have stolen, or borrowed, a celestial map from the “Supreme Being,” an angry disembodied head. He wants his map back, and his hot pursuit drives their flights through history as much as any innate curiosity.

Except for some exceptionally loud noise coming from his bedroom, his parents remain oblivious (or indifferent) to the violent activity. In the first episode, this includes a battle between Saxons and Vikings, a Chinese pirate adventure and a trip to Stonehenge’s initial construction, where Kevin discovers a Druid gift shop was always part of the plan.

The lingering appeal of Gilliam’s works and that of his fellow Monty Python troupers is obvious. They were brilliant, original, cerebral and audacious, and very much of their time. This remake remains reverent to a fault. Opening credits seem shot through with the cheesy special effects of another era.

The banter between bandits tries to evoke the irreverent chatter of Python sketches, but it all seems rather futile. With the exception of children who will be encouraged to watch this by their Python-obsessed parents and grandparents, everyone who watches this “Time Bandits” already has seen the original and probably knows it by heart.

Some might argue that “Time Bandits” is as worthy of adaptation as any other nerd-culture touchstone. But unlike “Doctor Who,” “Star Trek” and the whole darn Marvel Universe, the Python body of work was intended to be iconoclastic as well as ridiculous. It’s ironic, or at least paradoxical, that the most atheistic group of comics has somehow become sacred.

The folks behind this “Time Bandits” really should have rewatched “Fawlty Towers” and the countless efforts to remake it. Failures all.

• The four-part documentary series “Charlie Hustle & the Matter of Pete Rose” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14) unfolds tonight and tomorrow. It profiles one of the greatest and most divisive players in MLB history and discusses his lifelong suspension for gambling in the light of a current climate awash with opportunities to bet on sports.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• A prisoner might be slipping into dementia on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

• Toxic wastes swamp the kidney clinic on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

• A country club duffer makes his last chip shot on “The Real CSI: Miami” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• Deja vu on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

• “Sea Change: The Gulf of Maine: A NOVA Special Presentation” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) looks at the effect of warming oceans.

CULT CHOICE

Sterling Hayden stars in the 1956 thriller “The Killing” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-14) about a “perfect” horse track heist that goes south. The first of a nightlong festival of films directed by Stanley Kubrick, including “Paths of Glory” (8:30 p.m., TV-PG), “A Clockwork Orange” (10:15 p.m., TV-MA) and “Barry Lyndon” (12:45 a.m.).

SERIES NOTES

“The Price Is Right at Night” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-G) ... The two-hour season finale of “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... “Big Brother” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “Claim to Fame” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Melinda French Gates and Saoirse-Monica Jackson are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Matt Damon, Josh Hartnett and HARDY on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Whoopi Goldberg and Abby Elliott visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC, r) ... Taylor Tomlinson hosts Dustin Nickerson, Reggie Watts and Irene Tu on “After Midnight” (11:37 p.m., CBS).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).