Pet of the Week: July 24, 2024

Name: Valentine

Age: 10

My People and Place of Residence: Susan Poole, of Kankakee.

A Little Bit About Me: He was rescued after his human died and was otherwise abandoned and left to die. Fortunately, he ended up at a local animal rescue Feb. 14, 2022, where he was given the name Valentine (most appropriately). He also, ironically, has a little, black, sideways heart on his upper left lip/mustache area. I adopted him Sept. 12, 2022, and the very first night he snuggled next me in bed, and we have had an unbreakable bond ever since. He’s a big talker and has taught me how to be the best mommy with his many, nuanced meows. He’s smart, playful, very affectionate and doesn’t miss a moment to be cute just for cuteness’ sake.

Favorite Treat: Anything if it is hand fed to him.

If We Could Speak, We Would Say: “Shh, my mom doesn’t know it, but I have her totally wrapped around my paw!”