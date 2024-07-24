Community Calendar: July 24-30

<strong>July 25-28</strong>

<strong>Catfish Days</strong>

Thursday through Sunday in Wilmington, celebrate 25 years of Rocketing the River with the annual Catfish Days. There will be a carnival, food vendors, beer garden, games, live music and more. For a daily lineup, go to catfishdays.com.

<strong>July 25</strong>

<strong>Perry Farm Park Farmers’ Market</strong>

From 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Perry Farm Park, 459 Kennedy Drive, Bradley, the Perry Farm Park Farmers’ Market is a partnership of Bourbonnais Township Park District and Community Arts Council of Kankakee County. Nestled in the center of the park, the market brings together farmers, artisans and entrepreneurs to provide a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. The Market features shopping, live music and food trucks.

<strong>July 26</strong>

<strong>Good Grief Family Camp</strong>

A free camp for families is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at UpliftedCare Community Grief Center at 3115 N. 1000W Road, Bourbonnais.

Good Grief Family Camp offers children (age 3 and older) and teens a full day of both support and fun. Families will learn valuable tools to help them grieve in a healthy way, while connecting with other children and parents/guardians who also have lost a loved one.

Each activity is designed to help you and your child navigate grief emotions and learn productive coping skills. Good Grief Family Camp reminds you and your child that you are not alone in your grief and gives you the opportunity to have some fun and make new friends through shared experiences.

<strong>» Register: 815-939-4141</strong>

<strong>July 26-28</strong>

<strong>KVTA presents ‘The Hello Girls’</strong>

Kankakee Valley Theatre Association is set to present a special summer production of “The Hello Girls,” a new American musical. From New York to Paris, from ragtime to jazz: “The Hello Girls” chronicles the story of America’s first women soldiers in this new musical inspired by history.

Director Sharla Ronchetto, assistant director Rozy Labriola, vocal director Bonnie Brewer and choreographer Jordyn Clark will offer three opportunities to see this musical at the KVTA Studios’ Black Box Theatre, 1 Stuart Drive, Kankakee.

The performances are set for 7 p.m. July 26 and 2 p.m. July 27 and 28.

Tickets are available online at <a href="https://www.KVTA.org" target="_blank">KVTA.org</a>, by calling the box office at 815-935-8510 or, if any tickets are remaining, they will be available at the door.

<strong>July 26-27</strong>

<strong>Merchant Street MusicFest</strong>

Droves of people will be descending on Festival Square on Friday and Saturday for the annual Merchant Street MusicFest. The event will run from 5-11 p.m. Friday and from 2-11 p.m. Saturday. Gates open a half hour before the start of the festival.

Located at 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee, the event features family-friendly activities, food and drink vendors, as well as artists vendors on site. For lineup times and event information, go to <a href="https://www.merchantstreetmusicfest.com" target="_blank">merchantstreetmusicfest.com</a>.

<strong>July 27</strong>

<strong>Family Day at the Farmstand</strong>

At 10 a.m. at Rietveld’s Farmstand and Greenhouse, 4067 E. 4000N Road, Bourbonnais, there will be a family day with a petting zoo, bounce house, food vendors and more. The event is free outside of farmstand purchases.

<strong>Flowers Family Benefit</strong>

Beginning at 2 p.m. at The Office Bar and Grill, 6070 Illinois Route 17, Kankakee, there will be a benefit for the Flowers family, of Kankakee, who recently lost their home in a fire. The cost is $15 per person and $5 for kids (ages 6 and younger are free).

There will be food, music, raffles and a 50-50. There will be a cornhole tournament at 3 p.m. at a cost of $40 per team, pre-register by calling 815-549-5513. Must register in advance by the end of the day today.

All proceeds benefit the Flowers family.

July 27-28

Cirque Italia Water Circus

One doesn’t have to travel to Europe to experience the excitement of Cirque Italia.

Coming this month to Bourbonnais is a show that invites audiences to witness the story of Rafael, a farm boy swept away by a tornado who lands in the heart of the city’s chaos.

The show will run July 25-28 in the parking lot of Northfield Square mall, 1600 N. Route 50, Bourbonnais, under the white and blue big-top tent.

Shows are set for 7:30 p.m. July 25-27; 1:30 p.m. July 27-28; and 4:30 p.m. July 27-28. Tickets can be purchased at <a href="https://www.irqueitalia.com/tickets" target="_blank">cirqueitalia.com/tickets</a> or by calling 941-704-8572.

July 29

Pembroke Health and Wellness Fair

From 1-4 p.m. at 3400 S. Main St., Hopkins Park, Riverside Healthcare and Riverside Baby Faces will host a health and wellness fair. The Riverside Pembroke Clinic will hold an afternoon of games, food, giveaways, community health resources and more. Each attendee will receive one free Chick-fil-A sandwich while supplies last. There will be a Spanish translator on site.

July 30

Until Justice Just Is movie screening

At 7:30 p.m. at The GROW Center, 310 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, Project SUN and additional agencies will be hosting a screening and discussion of “Elemental.” The event is free.