American Red Cross holds local blood drives, offers Amazon gift cards

The American Red Cross urges donors to give blood or platelets now to reinforce the blood supply as much as possible before the summer winds down. Type O blood donors and those giving platelets are especially needed to help keep hospital shelves stocked through August.

Donors remain critically needed to support the Red Cross delivery of vital blood products, which are in demand around-the-clock as hospitals work to save lives this summer. When fewer people answer the call to donate, the blood supply can shrink quickly.

Book a time to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

In thanks, those who come to give Aug. 1-31 will get a $20 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. Go to RedCrossBlood.org/Help for details.

<strong>Bourbonnais</strong>

• 1-6 p.m. Aug. 1 at Bourbonnais Fire Department, 1080 Armour Road

• 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at Northfield Square Mall, 1600 Illinois Route 50

• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 8 at Northfield Square Mall, 1600 Illinois Route 50

<strong>Peotone</strong>

• 1-6 p.m. Aug. 13 at American Legion Post 392, 109 E. North St.