Winners named in 52nd annual Iroquois County Fair Talent Show

Sixteen youth from Iroquois County, during a drizzling rain and a change of venue to the 4-H Center, brought together 11 acts to the Iroquois County Fair stage for the 52nd annual Talent Show.

Vocal solos in the Junior Division included Natalie Ader, singing “Riptide”; Abby Tindle, singing “Rescue”; Melody Vice, singing “Beauty and the Beast”; Kolbee Shoufler, singing “Naughty”; Kenzie Keller, singing “When Will My Life Begin”; and Tessa Pankey, Ealyn Rhodes and Claire Schumacher performing a jazz dance to “Spice Up Your Life.”

Winners in the Junior Division:

• Kolbee Shoufler, first place.

• Tessa Pankey, Ealyn Rhodes and Claire Schumacher, second place.

• Abby Tindle, third place.

Vocal solos in the Senior Division were Julia Hilgeman, singing “Creep”; Lillian Unger, singing “Don’t Rain on My Parade”; Rachael Dexter, singing “Once Upon a December.”

There also was a vocal duet, by Julia Hilgeman and Lillian Unger, who sang “Wondering”; and a vocal trio of by Paige Miller, Kairi Rossi and Walter, singing “A Man or a Muppet.”

Senior Division winners:

• Rachael Dexter, first place.

• Julia Hilgeman (solo), second place.

• Paige Miller, Kairi Rossi and Walter, third place.

For more photos of the Iroquois County Fair, see A3.