Still I Rise visits Citadel to present goodies to senior residents

On July 6, Still I Rise hosted its Seniors Clothing Giveaway. The nonprofit organization went to Citadel of Kankakee Nursing Home to give to the residents men’s and women’s summer clothing, hygiene products, underwear, pajamas, socks, Claire’s Boutique accessories along with desserts provided by Shielded Glory.

For the residents who couldn’t make it to the giveaway area, members of the organization walked throughout the nursing home to give away stuffed bears and pillows, as well as encouraging words to demonstrate there is someone who cares about area seniors as they put smiles on the residents’ faces at the nursing home.

Following up after a successful health fair event working with the office of Congresswoman Robin Kelly, D-2, and then a Spring Fling family event in collaboration with Harbor House, Still I Rise Executive Director Tocarra Eldridge-Robinson thought that it was imperative to give back and touch the hearts of the seniors in the community to let them know they are not forgotten.

During Still I Rise’s 10th year of operation, the organization has fed and clothed the homeless and hundreds of families on a monthly basis. Annually, the organization hosts a school supply giveaway and also educates and mentors youth and young adults on financial literacy, health awareness and fine and visual arts for its arts and culture program.

Still I Rise would like to thank all of its community supporters, volunteers and sponsors. For more information or to donate to Still I Rise, call 815-414-9614, email <a href="mailto:info@Still-iRise.org" target="_blank">info@Still-iRise.org</a>, or go to <a href="https://www.Still-iRise.org" target="_blank">Still-iRise.org</a>.