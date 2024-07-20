REEL TALK: 'Find Me Falling' a charming rom-com that captures the heart

Stelana Kliris is back on the scene as writer and director of a globally releasing rom-com on Netflix, “Find Me Falling,” starring Harry Connick Jr., Agni Scott and Ali Fumiko Whitney.

The Big Band crooner-turned-actor finds himself in the role of John Allman, a rock star whose career has dive-bombed. Running away to Cyprus, he meets the local townspeople who insinuate themselves into his life only to turn over an undiscovered truth from the past.

Meanwhile, it seems that John has purchased “the house on the cliff,” which is the spot where people go to plummet to their deaths, leaving their sorrows behind. If this sounds sordid, mysterious and depressing, you’re absolutely wrong. “Find Me Falling” is a charmingly funny romantic comedy that will capture your heart.

As with any rom-com there’s a formula and “Find Me Falling” certainly follows this tried-and-true recipe. The lightness with which we see John’s failing career as he meets the exceptionally talented local singer Melina (Whitney) gives us insight into John’s life as he imparts his wisdom upon this young singer.

Of course, there’s a twist with who John is actually in town to see: Sia (Scott). I give Kliris a lot of credit as she doesn’t take hours and hours to reveal this nor the twist that follows.

The rest of the story focuses upon the usual rom-com ingredients: boy meets girl (again), they fall in love (again), they are separated (again), and we wait for that trusted happy ending to arrive.

Chemistry between the leads is imperative, and these two actors have it. Neither actor is an electrifying super star and that’s what makes this work even better. The characters feel real.

Scott plays a single mom who became the local medical doctor and Connick Jr.’s washed-up rock star persona finds just the right notes. To complete this chemical connection with perfect harmony is Whitney with her lyrical voice and authentic portrayal as a young woman connected to a small Greek town and her family yet wanting more out of life. She’s a pistol at times, and her quips land solidly as she banters with John.

Of course, there’s some music in the film … it’s Harry Connick Jr., after all, but it’s not overloaded with songs and dance numbers. Kliris captures the quaintness of Cypress and the close connection among the townspeople perfectly with the songs that portray and represent this culture.

In many ways, this is an homage to Cypress and its people. When there is music, it’s captivating — not because of the production value but because of the clear, unencumbered melodies and the heart with which they are performed.

Music is just a vehicle that drives the plot forward. The script is succinct, and the direction is as clear as the notes as the film’s stars create a memorable ensemble cast. While many of the ancillary characters are a bit over-the-top — Koula (Lea Maleni), Captain Manoli (Tony Demetriou), Anna (Athina Roditou) — it just makes it more fun to watch. These characters all add their own style of charm which makes us chuckle and laugh.

“Find Me Falling” hits all the right notes with characters we believe in and root for … even if we know how it’s going to end.

Reel Talk rating: 3 stars

“Find Me Falling” is streaming on Netflix.