New on the bookshelf: July 20, 2024

<strong>‘Long Haul’ talks FBI unit investigating murderous truckers</strong>

The subtitle of “Long Haul” is “Hunting the Highway Serial Killers,” but that’s not what it’s really about. Or, at least, not all of the time.

Frank Figliuzzi’s book is best when it listens to its subtitle. The former Federal Bureau of Investigation assistant director introduces us to a special FBI unit that, since 2004, has linked more than 850 killings to long-haul truckers. It’s shocking to find out there are so many murders believed to have been committed by truckers and to realize the problem is grave enough for the FBI to have doubled down on it by creating the Highway Serial Killings Initiative.

Figliuzzi is quick to point out that the vast majority of truckers are law-abiding folks, whose difficult work keeps this country running (as we learned, sometimes painfully, when the COVID pandemic interrupted their labor). But “Long Haul” also gets at the unique aspects of the job that can make its practitioners turn violent: loneliness, sometimes-shadowy regulation, unhealthy hours (and the drugs that might fuel them) and more.

“Let me say that again: There is enough evidence of similarities among different clusters of killings for the FBI to say with confidence that there are multiple homicidal maniacs on our nation’s highways.”

— Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune

<strong>Mysterious phone helps neighbors send cares into universe</strong>

“Telephone of the Tree” is not, technically, a mystery. But there is a human mystery at the core of Alison McGhee’s book, and young readers’ ability to “solve” it will be a big part of its warm, comforting appeal.

Tree-loving 10-year-old Ayla is the main character of the middle-grade book, which is set in a neighborhood where the mulberries, crabapples, maples and oaks are sort of a playground/museum combo for Ayla and best friend Kiri. When they were 7-year-olds, both children expressed the wish that they could become trees when they grew up, although they now know that’s not in the cards.

In the book’s present tense, Kiri has left the neighborhood for unspecified reasons that narrator Ayla prefers not to talk about. So that’s one mystery. Another is the (unconnected) telephone that suddenly appears in the branches of Ayla’s favorite birch tree and that people use to commune with lost loved ones they have no other way to contact.

Eventually, Ayla figures things out. No spoilers here but she gets helps from the advice of a teacher who tells students working on art projects, “The negative space is as important as the positive space. Always remember that.”

— Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune

<strong>Thriller ‘Hunted’ finds parents searching for their children</strong>

Abir Mukherjee arrived on the literary scene in 2016 with “A Rising Man,” following two officers of the Imperial Police Force, Capt. Sam Wyndham and trusty sidekick Sgt. Surendranath “Surrender-not” Banerjee, as they tracked a killer while navigating civil unrest.

In his debut and four other books, Mukherjee served up a winning concoction of murder mystery, strong characterization and authentic period detail.

Since reaching the bitter end of the fifth book, readers have been on tenterhooks to discover where Mukherjee will take his double act next. We will have to wait longer to find out, for the British-Indian author’s latest, “Hunted,” is a stand-alone thriller that swaps colonial Calcutta for contemporary America. With no need to recap or reintroduce old characters, Mukherjee starts afresh and cuts to the chase. And what a chase it is.

Presidential elections are one week away, and the tension is palpable. When terrorists blow up an L.A. shopping mall, killing 65 people, its impact is far-reaching. At Heathrow Airport, Sajid Khan, once a “bombed-out, shell-shocked refugee” from Bangladesh and now a British national, is taken in for questioning. His daughter, Aliyah, entered the U.S. with the perpetrator of the atrocity and is now missing.

— Malcolm Forbes, Star Tribune