Library Life: Week of July 21, 2024

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Cozy Coloring Club: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, ages 18 and older can don cozy clothes and enjoy coloring, relaxing music and conversation.

• Pitbull Playtime: At 10 a.m. July 27, meet pitbull pups from Kankakee County Animal Control and other local animal organizations. Outside dogs not allowed.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Art on the Lawn: At 10 a.m. Monday, ages 18 and older can join in front of the library and learn to draw urban landscapes. Materials provided.

• Family Movie: At 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, join for a screening of “Space Buddies.” Popcorn provided.

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District</strong>

• Read Your Way Back to School: Registration is open online or at the library. For every 15 minutes of reading, students can earn school supplies. Final reading minutes are due Aug. 3, and supply pick-up will begin Aug. 8.

• Adult Summer Reading: Raffle tickets can be collected at any time. Receive a ticket for every 10 hours of reading and earn a raffle ticket toward any of eight different gift baskets. Tickets must be turned in by Aug. 3.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Singalong & Storytime: Meets at 11 a.m. Wednesdays, and all young children are welcome.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• LIHEAP: At 1 p.m. Friday is a program is designed to assist households with low incomes in meeting their energy needs through financial aid.

• Hatha Yoga: At 10:30 a.m. July 27, enjoy a yoga class. Bring your own yoga mat. Registration required.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Camino Ghosts” by John Grisham; “Look on the Bright Side” by Kristan Higgins; “You Like It Darker” by Stephen King.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Soul Collections: Meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss “The Sweetness of Water” by Nathan Harris.

• Early Closing: The library will close at noon July 27 for Merchant Street MusicFest.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Culver’s Benefit: From 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Culver’s in Bourbonnais, a portion of proceeds will be donated to the library.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• One Book One Book Club: At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, join to discuss “What Wild Women Do” by Karma Brown.

• Pen to Paper: The writing group for ages 18 and older meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library District</strong>

• Writer’s Club: Meets at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

• Family Fun Day: Starts at 11 a.m. Friday.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New on the Shelf: “Some Murders in Berlin” by Karen Robards; “For the Love of Summer” by Susan Mallery; “Swan Song” by Elin Hilderbrand.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>; 815-694-2069

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Gilman-Danforth District Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.gilmandanforthlib.org" target="_blank">gilmandanforthlib.org</a>, 815-265-7522

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544