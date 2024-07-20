CTW presents 'The Marvelous Wonderettes'

Country Theatre Workshop is set to present “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” a jukebox musical comedy using pop songs from the 1950s and 1960s to introduce Missy (Elyse Bulla, of Milford), Suzy (Rachael Dexter, of Danforth), Betty Jean (Hannah Fink, of Gilman) and Cindy Lou (Jordyn Clark, of Ashkum) as they are called upon to entertain their classmates at a school gathering.

Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1-2 and Aug. 8-9; and at 2 p.m. Aug. 3-4 and Aug. 10-11.

Reservations are available by calling 815-457-2626 between 9 a.m. and noon Wednesday through Friday or by emailing <a href="mailto:ctwboxoffice@countrytheatre.org" target="_blank">ctwboxoffice@countrytheatre.org</a>. Cancellations are nonrefundable. No outside food or drink allowed.

All performances are held at CTW on Illinois Route 49, 2 miles north of Cissna Park.