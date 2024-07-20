A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A note from Dad

This week’s column is penned by my father, Michael, in response to <a href="https://daily-journal.com/life/a-taylor-made-life-go-away-baby/article_117eb018-3d51-11ef-90e9-8b0558b29dc2.html" target="_blank">last week’s column</a> about my brother, Danny.

<em>When I was growing up, well before cellphones, emails and text messages, we would have various gathering spots to meet up and make plans from there. When we were old enough to drive, one of those spots was McDonald’s.</em>

<em>One day I was at McDonald’s hanging out, reading the newspaper and waiting to see who may show up for that night’s adventure. I was reading “Dear Abby,” and her column that day included the poem below. For some reason, I tore it out of the newspaper (apologies to McDonald’s and to the next person who wanted to read the newspaper), put it in my wallet, and carried it with me for a number of years.</em>

<em>Back then, those with special needs were segregated from the rest of us in school. While my personal experience was limited, something about this poem resonated with me.</em>

<strong>HEAVEN’S VERY SPECIAL CHILD</strong>

<strong>A meeting was held quite far from Earth:</strong>

<strong>”It’s time again for another birth.”</strong>

<strong>Said the Angels to the Lord Above,</strong>

<strong>”This special child will need much love.”</strong>

<strong>His progress may seem very slow,</strong>

<strong>Accomplishments he may not show</strong>

<strong>And he’ll require extra care</strong>

<strong>From folks he meets way down there.</strong>

<strong>He may not run or laugh or play</strong>

<strong>His thoughts may seem quite far away:</strong>

<strong>In many ways he won’t adapt</strong>

<strong>And he’ll be known as handicapped.</strong>

<strong>So let’s be careful where he’s sent</strong>

<strong>We want his life to be content.</strong>

<strong>Please, Lord, find the parents who</strong>

<strong>Will do a special job for you.</strong>

<strong>They will not realize right away</strong>

<strong>The leading role they’re asked to play</strong>

<strong>But with this child sent from above</strong>

<strong>Comes a stronger faith and richer love.</strong>

<strong>And soon they’ll know the privilege given</strong>

<strong>In caring for the Gift from Heaven.</strong>

<strong>Their precious charge,</strong>

<strong>so meek and mild</strong>

<strong>Is Heaven’s Very Special Child.</strong>

• •• ••

<em>Thirteen years after clipping this poem, I became the proud dad of a beautiful boy named Danny. After progressing normally during his first year Danny began to regress and was eventually diagnosed as autistic. Danny is nonverbal but definitely finds effective ways to communicate.</em>

<em>Yesterday, Danny turned 35 years old.</em>

<em>Danny is sweet, kind and loving. The final two paragraphs of the poem above are so true. While it may have taken some time to fully understand what was “normal” and best for Danny, it truly has been a privilege being his dad. Happy birthday, Danny!!</em>