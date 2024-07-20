5 Photos: Christmas in July at Cruis'n the Square

Cruis’n the Square celebrated Christmas in July on July 6 during its monthly car show in downtown Kankakee at the farmers’ market parking lot. Car owners had fun with the theme, bringing various Christmas decorations out to adorn their vintage vehicles.

Droves of people enjoyed the cars on display while listening to the summertime tunes of Jerry Downs as he performed classic hits from the 1960s and ‘70s.

Cruis’n the Square, hosted by Downtown Kankakee, happens monthly May through October. The next event is set for Aug. 3, and the theme is Jeep Night. On Sept. 7 is Kids Night with music by Todd Hazelrigg, and Oct. 5 is the season finale with music by Matt Shipley.

Each event runs 6-9 p.m. and takes place between the parking lot and part of South Schuyler Avenue.