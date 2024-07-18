Momence CUSD #1 taking the reins for Glad Run

Momence Community Unit School District 1 has announced its inaugural Glad Run, featuring a 5K and 10K race along with a 5K fun walk, scheduled for Aug. 10. This exciting event aims to promote community health and raise funds to support athletic initiatives within the district.

The Momence CUSD 1 Glad Run will take place along the Kankakee River on River North Road, starting in front of Momence High School and ending on the all new all-weather track. This event offers participants of all ages and fitness levels the opportunity to enjoy a morning of physical activity and camaraderie. Runners can choose between the competitive 5K and 10K races, while families and casual walkers are encouraged to join the non-competitive 5K fun walk, making it an inclusive event for the entire community.

“We are thrilled to take over the Glad Run as a community tradition that promotes wellness and supports our schools,” said Ted Rounds, event co-organizer, in a news release. “This event not only encourages physical fitness but also strengthens our community bonds as we come together to celebrate health and athletic education.”

Participants can expect a scenic route through the heart of Momence, showcasing the town’s beauty and providing a memorable race experience. The event will feature professional timing for the 5K and 10K races, ensuring accurate results for competitive runners. Additionally, all participants will receive a commemorative race T-shirt and other goodies to celebrate their achievement.

“We are excited to invite residents and visitors alike to join us for a day of fitness, fun and community spirit,” continued Rounds. “Whether you are a seasoned runner aiming for a personal best or a family looking to enjoy a leisurely walk, there’s something for everyone at the Momence CUSD 1 Glad Run.”

Registration for the Glad Run is now open, with early bird discounts available until July 22. Proceeds from the event will directly benefit athletic programs and initiatives within Momence CUSD 1, supporting students and enhancing learning opportunities across the district.

For more information about the Momence CUSD 1 Glad Run, including registration details and sponsorship opportunities, go to <a href="https://www.mcusd1.net" target="_blank">mcusd1.net</a> or contact Ted Rounds, Athletic Director of Momence High School; or John Cherry, Athletic Director of Momence Junior High School.