RANDALL: With new items ask 'Where will I put it?'

As you are acquiring new items (more stuff), do you pause to ask yourself “Where will I put this?” If not, it is time to change your thinking.

I recently lost my dad and have spent the Past eight to 12 weeks going through my parents’ house with my five siblings and deciding what to do with all their belongings. Many times, during the past 12 weeks, I have asked myself and my husband — where are we going to put it?

I must admit that in some cases, I could not answer that question, but brought the items home anyway, knowing I was determined to find a good place for each item.

What I recommend is you pause before you buy or take or accept something and ask yourself this important question. If you cannot answer the question with a definitive answer, then it is highly likely you do not need this new item.

I like to say when you take an item off the shelf at the store and put it in your cart is the perfect time to ask the question. If you cannot answer the question then let the coveted item ride around in the cart if you like, but before you make it to the checkout, ditch it (preferably on the shelf where you found it).

Clutter happens in our homes when we avoid this question and bring it home anyway. Once we arrive at home, these new items, that have no place to live, soon pile up and turn into clutter. It is magical when you do have a place for everything and everything is in its place.

With my parents’ belongings, I brought home several albums of pictures and mementos. I have several albums myself from my own family, but that cabinet was full.

We looked around and found some things we no longer cared about — things that no longer sparked joy — so we eliminated them.

A couple items, mainly paperwork, needed to be reviewed, but it easily was determined there was no reason to hang onto it. All the albums are in a cabinet now, and the best part is we still have room to add more. Which is great because, aside from the albums, I brought home hundreds of prints that need to be put in albums.

I also decided to take my parents China. I always have admired it because it was a very classic all-white pattern and my parents loved to use it during the year for all the holidays. It brought me such joy to now own it.

I have a China cabinet, but it contained the China I have had since I got married 34 years ago. I loved my China as well, but it does not bring up the same feelings my parents’ China does. We did some rearranging and currently have both sets of China sharing the cabinets, and it does not look that bad, but long term, there is no reason to have two sets of China.

I keep thinking about what I will leave behind for my kids, and I think their memories of their grandparents’ China would outweigh my China. We spent every holiday at my parent’s house for past 10 years or so, and I did not have a reason to use my China. I certainly do not want my kids to have to decide what one to keep.