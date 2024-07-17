Pet of the Week: July 17, 2024

Names: Molly (left) and Tank (right)

Ages: 7

Our People and Place of Residence: Ed and Lisa Gerdes are Molly’s parents; Kristy Gerdes is Tank’s Mom, all of Arlington Heights.

A Little Bit About Us: Tank and Molly are brother and sister from the same litter. They are Goldadors, which are Purebred Yellow Labrador and English Cream Golden Retriever. They both turned 7 on Sept. 22, and they had a Birthday Pawty and invited all the neighbor dogs. They love hanging out and enjoy going on long walks together holding their favorite tennis ball and sticks. They also both love chicken and playing fetch. They are best friends, and Tank loves being Molly’s older brother.

Favorite Treat: Chicken.

If We Could Speak, We Would Say: “We love chicken!”