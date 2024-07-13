'Planet Earth' returns with 'Mammals'

Had enough junk food? After a week of, well, Shark Week, a cheeky tabloid take on nature documentaries, it’s time for the real thing — a return to “Planet Earth,” if you will.

David Attenborough presents and narrates “Planet Earth: Mammals” (7 p.m. Saturday, BBC America, TV-PG), a six-part series broadcast weekly through Aug. 17.

“Mammals” certainly kicks off with a bang. Apparently, some 60 million years ago, an asteroid hit the Earth and brought an abrupt curtain down on the age of dinosaurs. Mammals were uniquely suited for survival, and in the intervening eons have inherited the Earth. As Attenborough explains, they are dominant on every continent, and many thrive in the ocean’s most forbidding depths.

The six episodes are organized more conceptually than geographically. “Mammals” begins with “Dark,” a look at how many mammal species have adapted to travel, prey and feed after the sun goes down.

As most installments of “Planet Earth” are as much cinematic spectacles as nature lessons, this presents some visual challenges. Among the most gorgeous, if haunting, moments in “Dark” are the scenes of leopards stalking a family of baboons who have camped out for the night in a canopy of trees.

The higher primates have pretty bad night vision and know to seek refuge in leafy heights. It’s fun to watch them rip up foliage to create little hammocks in the sky. But this is not exactly their night.

Leopards have a reflecting element located behind their retina that allows them to see in the dimmest light. Add to that their feline ability to climb trees, and it quickly becomes obvious we’re not in for a fair fight.

The fateful struggle unfolds in what looks like a highly stylized black-and-white negative print. Shot with advanced 21st-century technology, the imagery evokes memories of old silver-nitrate photography. It’s gorgeous and even a bit “arty.” And you don’t have to be a treed baboon to find it a bit frightening.

Next week’s installment, “The New Wild,” examines the disappearance of wild mammals from the planet’s surface. Of all the mammals on the planet, less than 6% are truly wild. Many face extinction from changing climate and lost habitat as they are crowded out by the most dominant and dangerous mammal of them all, the creature we see every time we glance in a mirror.

Episodes of “Planet Earth: Mammals” also stream on AMC+ on the same day as the BBC America broadcast.

• Summer is always the time to shake things up. CBS imports “Tulsa King” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-MA) from its corporate cousin, the Paramount+ streaming service.

For the uninitiated, “Tulsa” stars Sylvester Stallone (“Rocky,” “Rambo”) as Dwight, a New York gangster on the outs with his criminal associates, who relocates to the titular Oklahoma city to find new territory and throw his (aging) weight around.

This makes perfect sense, corporate-synergy-wise. On the other hand, CBS and Paramount+ are part of a corporation no one entirely understands. The Paramount universe was acquired recently by Skydance Media, a tech company disguised as a movie studio associated with the “Mission: Impossible” franchise. Skydance was founded by David Ellison, the son of Larry Ellison, the tycoon behind Oracle, the Austin-based computer technology giant.

This marks the latest tech money takeover of traditional media. Our viewing options are increasingly created by companies named Apple, Amazon and Netflix. The merger offers a metaphorical changing of the guard too obvious not to spawn a million articles and columns.

It’s interesting to watch someone associated with Oracle, a company concerned with the near-mystical nuts and bolts of computers and “clouds,” buying Paramount, a studio founded during the silent movie days, whose largest shareholder, Shari Redstone, headed a company named “National Amusements.” It almost sounds as though she was in the business of selling gumball machines and manufacturing yo-yos and whoopee cushions.

For what it’s worth, CBS remains the most-watched network. Viacom, the cable end of the corporation, has seen its fortunes wane. There was a time, not that long ago, when Viacom seemed to have a lock on viewers and represented a cable variation on the great chain of being. It grabbed you just as you learned to toddle and talk. Then, you’d graduate from Nick Jr. to Nickelodeon to MTV, moving from crayons to candy and Clearasil and beyond. It reminded me of General Motors back in the day, when the transition from Chevrolet to Oldsmobile, Pontiac, Buick and Cadillac were signs of status, if not maturity.

But just as Americans don’t make old-fashioned cars anymore, viewers aren’t watching cable. Or not enough of them to see much of a future in the medium.

Just what will Skydance make of CBS-Paramount? It’s hard to tell. We’d have to consult an Oracle. And it’s not talking.

• Cellphone footage and professional storm trackers capture weather at its most perilous in the documentary series “In the Eye of the Storm” (9 p.m. Sunday, Discovery, streaming on MAX, TV-14). The personal and unprofessional nature of the cinematography only adds to the sense of chaos and danger. One tracker captures a tornado funnel with two lights revolving in the sky, then realizes to his horror that they belong to a car that probably contains doomed passengers.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

— The sudden death of a respected judge (Forest Whitaker) sends a family scrambling to unravel his many secrets in the new series "Emperor of Ocean Park" (9 p.m., Sunday, MGM+, TV-MA).

