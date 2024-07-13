New on the bookshelf: July 13, 2024

<strong>Grisham’s latest has lawyers in search of ‘Camino Ghosts’</strong>

If you’re a John Grisham fan who was put off by last year’s disastrous sequel to “The Firm,” “The Exchange,” you might want to give him another chance.

The legal thriller maestro’s “Camino Ghosts” returns him to the genial characters from his “Camino Island” and “Camino Winds,” who all check in and out of a remarkably prosperous bookstore on the fictitious Camino Island, which Grisham has said was inspired by Amelia Island, off the coast of northern Florida.

Similar to the other “Camino” books, “Ghosts” is briefer and more light-hearted than Grisham’s straight-up legal thrillers — no one gets killed during the course of the new one or even seriously threatened.

The “Camino” books have felt like palate cleansers for Grisham, something fun to do before tackling the weightier issues that usually form the backbone of books such as “The Client” and “The Associate.” (The first “Camino Island” was a caper, touched off by the theft of an F. Scott Fitzgerald manuscript.)

“Ghosts” blends legal thriller elements with the friendly bickering of the island’s residents.

— Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune

<strong>‘Cecilia’ tightly wound novella of queer teen’s obsessive desire</strong>

K-Ming Chang’s taut novella “Cecilia” explores the intensity of desire by slinking along the razor-thin line between love and obsession, between the desire to cuddle someone or consume them.

Life for 24-year-old Seven appears relatively staid. She lives with her mother and grandmother, in the same apartment the women have rented since before she was born, and works for a chiropractor, cleaning the office and prepping rooms between adjustments. Then, she finds Cecilia in one of the exam rooms.

The two childhood friends haven’t seen each other for 10 years, but Seven leaves abruptly without uttering a word. When she gets off of work the next day, Cecilia is waiting for her at the bus stop. As the two ride toward a transformative conclusion at the literal end of the line, Seven teases out the course of their past relationship, the reasons it ended and how she has tried to evolve ever since.

While plenty of art has been devoted to the pressures of adolescent friendships and the difficulties of growing up in general, “Cecilia” is refreshing in many ways, starting with its exploration of queer desire, which, while not as much of a unicorn as it once was, still is woefully underrepresented.

— Cory Oldweiler, Star Tribune

<strong>LA writer checks phone, makes passes in ‘Perfume & Pain’</strong>

“[A]s a difficult woman, I’ve always been drawn to L.A.: its cotton candy-colored smog and pre-apocalyptic climate, sunning lizards, lazy diction, palm trees, strip malls, bad values. It’s a goal-oriented town but pretends not to be, and I live for artifice.”

So writes the narrator of Anna Dorn’s “Perfume & Pain,” a novel about a wickedly articulate, young, lusty artist behaving badly.

Law student-turned-writer of edgy lesbian fiction Astrid Dahl lives, writes, over-analyzes and fantasizes about every woman who crosses her path — all from a bungalow in a leafy L.A. hilltop, far from her oppressive parents. With iPhone in hand, Adderal in purse, IPA in a kombucha bottle in the cup holder, she’s the character Astrid Lindgren and Roald Dahl would write if they conspired to create a too-cute-to-be-cancelled Instagram character living in a fantasyland on a diet of brain-altering chemicals. She’s Pippi Longstocking as media influencer, Matilda raised on the internet.

It’s a fun read, excessively self-reflective, yes, but perceptive and witty — like a Sally Rooney novel set in Southern California. Many times, I laughed out loud. And though it’s embarrassing to admit, the seduction scene is riveting. We’ve all been there, over-analyzed our every move — especially when smitten.

— Christine Brunkhorst, Star Tribune