Library Life: Week of July 14, 2024

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Little Learners: At 10 a.m. Thursday, kids up to 30 months can enjoy water play day. Register online.

• Impressions of Bourbonnais: Artwork is due to the library Monday to be put on display.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Creative Writing Group: Ages 18 and older can meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss and critique one another’s work.

• Book Club: At 10 a.m. Wednesday, join to discuss “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand.

<strong>Clifton Public Library</strong>

• Save the Date: At 5 p.m. July 26 will be an ice cream party for summer readers at the community building. RSVP by July 19.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Singalong & Storytime: Meets at 11 a.m. Wednesdays, and all young children are welcome.

• On Tuesday, read to a dog or reptile. On Thursday is family trivia.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Fly Fishing and Tying Flies: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, adults can learn from fly fisherman Spencer Grohl. Registration required.

• DIY Craft: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, adults can create mason jar luminaries. Registration required.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Smooth Fusion Open Mic: At 6 p.m. Friday, enjoy rap, song, spoken word and more.

• Chess League: Runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 20.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Writer’s Group: Writers can join at 6:30 p.m. July 22 to share and support works of writing.

• Friends of the Library: The group will meet at 6:30 p.m. July 30 to discuss ways to help the library. Visitors welcome.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Book Bingo: At 3 p.m. Monday, play games of bingo where the prizes are books.

• Golden Gamers: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, play an old favorite board game or learn a new one.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library District</strong>

• Writer’s Club: Meets at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

• Family Fun Day: Starts at 11 a.m. Friday.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New on the Shelf: “Set in Stone” by Kimberly Woodhouse; “If The Boot Fits” by Karen Witemeyer; “The Amish Teacher’s Gift” by Rachel J. Good.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>; 815-694-2069

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Gilman-Danforth District Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.gilmandanforthlib.org" target="_blank">gilmandanforthlib.org</a>, 815-265-7522

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544