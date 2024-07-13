Green Drinks to discuss Kankakee River State Park upgrades

The next meeting of Green Drinks Kankakee is set for Tuesday and will include the subject of Kankakee River State Park upgrades.

Anne Hughes-Wagner, biological science tech with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and Dakotah Henn, the new conservation education representative at Kankakee River State Park, will discuss their work and new things happening at the state park.

Hughes-Wagner previously gave a virtual presentation for the group on native bees and her work with the Rusty Patched Bumble Bee during the pandemic.

The presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m. at BrickStone Brewery, 557 William Latham Drive, Bourbonnais. Green Drinks meetups are free, and all are welcome.