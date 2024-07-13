A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: 'Go away, baby'

This past week, I participated in the new Yarn Factory Listeners storytelling event at Flanagan’s Irish Pub. When brainstorming about the story I’d tell, I kept coming back to the same idea. Here’s a written verison of my story:

<em>I will attempt to condense 35 years into several minutes by sharing a story of my favorite person, my brother, Danny.</em>

<em>Danny will be 35 next week, and when he was 2 years old, my parents noticed that he wasn’t hitting the developmental milestones of a kid his age. Particularly, he wasn’t yet speaking.</em>

<em>The doctor would soon tell them that Danny has autism (something of a question mark in the early ‘90s). Danny would live a very different life than most. He would always require supervision and wouldn’t ever be able to do “normal” things like drive a car or get married.</em>

<em>And though it’s always felt somewhat sad he’d miss out on a lot in life, I one day came to the realization that this is his normal and so</em> he’s <em>not sad</em>. <em>In fact, he’s probably the happiest person I know.</em>

<em>And if he has cheese, a good movie (and maybe a pool), he’s as happy as you could ever wish to be.</em>

<em>With his autism diagnosis, it came to be that Danny would be completely nonverbal … except for the time that we first met.</em>

<em>Now, due to the fact that I was only a couple days old, I cannot confirm the accuracy of this part of the story, but my parents swear up and down that when they brought me home from the hospital, Danny took one look at me and said, “Go away, baby.” Knowing him much better now, I’m just grateful he didn’t take me out with the trash.</em>

<em>To this day, this is the only sentence he’s ever said. Though not the warmest welcome, I feel touched to have been the recipient of his words.</em>

<em>I think his opinion of me has become more favorable over the years, but I’m sure there have been many times he wishes his little sister would “go away, baby.” But those three words encompass why Danny is my hero: he lives his life with complete honesty.</em>

<em>If he doesn’t want to be talked to, he’ll just walk away. And that’s not him being rude; it’s simply how his brain works. He doesn’t register things as being rude or cool or awkward, so he doesn’t worry about what others think of him. As someone who has long been concerned of what others think of them, I find his way of life refreshing.</em>

<em>But for Danny, this is the only way that life works. The only way he knows how to be is to be completely true to himself.</em>

<em>And I think we could all be more like that.</em>

<em>I know I for one could be more secure in myself and less worried about the thoughts or judgements of others. So the next time we feel concerned about what others think, we could instead shift to: “What would Danny do?”</em>

<em>And in those moments when we feel self-conscious, we can tell those insecurities to “go away, baby.”</em>