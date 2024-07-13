5 Photos: Cornerstone committee celebrates 30th anniversary

The founding committee of Cornerstone Church in Bourbonnais met at the home of Sharon and Warren Ouwenga to celebrate the church’s 30th anniversary.

All were members of Faith Reformed Church in Kankakee. In 1994, members of the committee began meeting at homes of committee members to discuss branching out into the Bourbonnais area with a sister church.

The group decided the name would be Cornerstone Church. A full-fledged effort was made to reach people in Bourbonnais without a church home. Because the group did not have a building, services were held at the Bourbonnais Upper Grade School. The committee had to set up and tear down all of their equipment and chairs every week.

A full-service church was started with a pastor, a praise team, a drama team, kitchen team, sound team and a Sunday School program. The purpose of the church was “Connecting the Disconnected — Building the Believer.” The congregation met every week for five years at the school.

A building program was started, and the church eventually moved to its current space at 855 5000N Road, Bourbonnais.