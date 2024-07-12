Chalfant, Schwark, Veers receive KVSO's Janet V. Leonard "Con Spirito" Award

The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Association hosted its annual dinner Tuesday at the Kankakee Country Club. In addition to reviewing the year, the Janet V. Leonard “Con Spirito” Award was presented.

This year, three recipients were honored, including Yvonne Chalfant, Barbara Schwark and Jane Veers. The Dr. Janet V. Leonard “Con Spirito” Award has been designated as a pathway of recognition for dedicated individuals who have demonstrated and devoted significant commitment of time, talent or contributions to the KVSO through promotion of the orchestra, the pursuit of musical education and a visionary ability to motivate the community’s interest in symphonic orchestra and ensemble music.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.kvso.org" target="_blank">kvso.org</a>.