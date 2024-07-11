Hopkins Park native Col. Singleton receives historic appointment

In June, a Hopkins Park native made Army history.

The Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation welcomed its ninth Institute’s commandant, Col. Eldridge “Raj.” Singleton, during a ceremony where Col. Michael Rogowski relinquished command after two years at the helm of the Institute to relocate on assignment.

According to the United States Army website, Singleton is the first Black person to hold the title of WHINSEC commandant. As the commander and commandant, Singleton will lead, coach and mentor soldiers and civilians within the organization.

Singleton said so far he’s had “a wonderful time engaging with students, faculty and staff.”

Singleton, who grew up in Hopkins Park, is a Bishop McNamara Catholic High School graduate. He earned both his Bachelor of Science degree and commission as a U.S. Army Officer from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 2000. He also holds a Master of Arts degree in Latin American Studies from San Diego State University and an Associate of Arts degree in Brazilian Portuguese from the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center at the Presidio of Monterey, Calif.

A seasoned Foreign Area Officer, Singleton recently served as the U.S. Army Attaché to the Philippines. Previously he has served in U.S. embassies as the U.S. Senior Defense Official and Defense Attaché in Belize; Interim Defense Attaché to Jamaica: Army Attaché to Bolivia; and Security Cooperation Officer in Haiti.

<strong>LIFE IN HOPKINS PARK</strong>

Growing up in Hopkins Park provided Singleton with a connection to nature that he said “allowed me to play out my fantasies early on in the military” like running around and playing war games.

Between the rural environment of Hopkins Park to the more urban environment of Kankakee where he attended high school, he said he was exposed to a diverse community. He shared that this “broad spectrum of life is kind of what you see in the military.”

Attending Westpoint allowed Singleton to follow his mom’s encouragement of going to college. Though his dad was initially on the fence about the military – advising his son to understand who he is and not lose himself – Singleton said that he didn’t have to give up any pieces of himself.

Now, Singleton is the father to Brittany Smith, Elle and Ava Singleton. He’s also brother to his “adopted sister” April Williams. Additionally, he’s been married to Kimberly Singleton for almost 19 years.

“That in itself takes a whole lot of work,” he said. “I applaud my wife for that. It’s a lot of moving — we’ve never been in the same place for more than two years.”

<strong>TAKING THE REINS</strong>

According to a news release from WHINSEC, during his remarks, Singleton thanked his mother for raising him and getting him to this point in his life and his wife for her love, patience and energy to get them through to where they are at today. He is the son of Lee and Genova Singleton. Lee passed in 2015.

Additionally, he thanked Rogowski and team for an amazing transition.

“To the WHINSEC team, I am excited, I am really excited to get out here, to get after it, to continue our mission in connecting with our partners across the world, across the globe. With that I say, let’s get to work, be Moore, be all you can be,” Singleton said during his remarks.

<strong>MOM’S THOUGHTS</strong>

When sharing the exciting news with the Daily Journal, Singleton’s mother Genova described her son as “a proud product of Pembroke.”

When asked if she always knew that he was destined for greatness, she said “absolutely.”

She is also the mother of filmmaker Vincent Singleton.

<strong>ADVICE FOR YOUTH</strong>

Initially, Singleton planned on joining the Illinois National Guard but opted for the Army as growing up seeing images of the Vietnam War had an impact on him. He had two uncles that served during that time.

“It was there … not necessarily in my face, but in my gut and in my heart of something I wanted to do,” he said of military service.

For youth with that same gut feeling, Singleton encourages visiting a recruitment office with an open mind and don’t take the pressure to heart.

“In the military, you maintain more control in your life than others might think,” he said, saying youth should think about their life and family and pursue their passion.

He said that initial decisions are never final as one can change their profession in the military. He’s done so several times and is now in his third military career. He served as an Infantry and Special Forces Officer in various positions during combat in support of the Global War on Terrorism.

“There’s a lot of opportunity to get out there and get after what their heart desires,” he said, noting that the military isn’t always uniform-based roles but consist of federal service with state and local opportunities.