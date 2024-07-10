Rashida Jones stars in 'Sunny'

The new mystery series “Sunny” arrives on Apple TV+. Endowed with an ironic title and perhaps one too many unsettling elements, “Sunny” must be admired for its inventive audacity.

Based on the novel “The Dark Manual” by Irish writer Colin O’Sullivan, “Sunny” stars Rashida Jones as Suzie, an American expat in Kyoto, Japan, a city closely associated with that country’s highly ritualized ways. Not to give too much away, but at the show’s beginning, Suzie is informed the flight carrying her husband, Masa Sakamoto (Hidetoshi Nishijima), and young son has crashed, and while a search for survivors continues, she should expect the worst. She first is seen attending a Japanese ceremony intended to evoke tears from the already grieving, something Suzie resists.

Her tough-girl demeanor stands out among the more polite Japanese. She’s particularly irked when her husband’s tech company gives her Sunny (Joanna Sotomura), the latest generation of the company’s personal service robots. Her annoyance turns to confusion when she’s told her husband was developing Sunny particularly for her. Suzie had been under the impression Masa had been working on refrigerators.

This revelation is the first of many. Flashbacks reveal Suzie and Masa’s backstory, her prickly personality and the mysterious reasons she arrived in Kyoto. But while we are given hints as to Suzie’s past, her present and future remain as confusing as they are tragic. The more Suzie digs into her husband’s story, the less she seems to know or understand about the man she married.

Her plight is compounded by her odd relationship with the quirky helpmate, a device that behaves more like a cartoon character than an android. And to compound matters, Suzie’s search for answers brings her into a dark netherworld of robot hackers, people who turn their sweet little domestic droids into creatures capable of, well, anything.

Jones does a good job of projecting a slightly sour personality without becoming merely brittle or unpleasant. “Sunny” might remind some viewers of Netflix’s speculative sci-fi series “Dark Mirror.” Jones wrote at least one “Mirror” episode. As murky as things can get with “Sunny,” episodes last only about 35 minutes. While that’s unorthodox for a mystery or drama, it’s a smart way for these dense chapters to unfold.

• Netflix streams the limited documentary series “Receiver.” As fans anticipate the NFL season and preseason, talk of quarterbacks dominates the conversation. But that’s only half of the passing equation. This series singles out the NFL’s five best pass catchers of the 2023 season: Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

• A very different take on the sports documentary, “Quad Gods” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14) profiles four New York City men, quadriplegics who meet at a neuro rehabilitation lab, bond over their situation and form the world’s first e-sports team consisting of quadriplegic players. Together, they’re not only out to win, but to challenge assumptions about life with disabilities.

• Ripley keeps a secret on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

• “Great White North” (7 p.m., Discovery, TV-14) looks for sharks off the coast of Canada.

• On two episodes of “The Real CSI: Miami (CBS, TV-14): the death of rapper XXXTentacion (8 p.m.); a football star and his girlfriend are found slain (9 p.m.).

• Secret cash on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

• A cold case mystery sends Upton down a rabbit hole on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

• Otherworldly species get the once-over on “Alien Sharks: Ghosts of Japan” (9 p.m., Discovery, TV-PG).

Vincent Price stars in the 1960 shocker “House of Usher” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-PG) and “The Pit and the Pendulum” (8:30 p.m., TCM, TV-PG) from 1961. Both were directed by Roger Corman during his Poe period.

“The Price Is Right at Night” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-G) ... “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Who Wants to be a Millionaire” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Claim to Fame” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Experts sip from a multi-use water bottle on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).

Gretchen Whitmer and Martha Stewart are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Channing Tatum, Common, Pete Rock, Posdnuos and Bilal and Keith Robertson on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Whoopi Goldberg visits “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Taylor Tomlinson hosts Chrissy Teigen, Adam Pally and Sandy Honig on “After Midnight” (11:37 p.m., CBS).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).