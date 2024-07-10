Community Calendar: July 17-23

<strong>July 16-21</strong>

<strong>Iroquois County Fair</strong>

At 1390 E. 2000N Road, Watseka, join for the annual Iroquois County Fair featuring live music, rodeo, demolition derby, draft horse show and more. For a full schedule of events, go to <a href="https://www.iroquoiscofair.com/copy-of-judging-schedule" target="_blank">iroquoiscofair.com/copy-of-judging-schedule</a>.

<strong>July 18</strong>

<strong>Camp Sandpiper at Midewin</strong>

From 10-11 a.m., ages 8 to 11 can join for Camp Sandpiper — Bison on the Horizon. Come learn all about these incredible mammals. Touch real bison artifacts, including pelts, a skull, bones and hooves.

Only 25 campers per session.

<strong>» Register: <a href="https://www.forms.office.com/g/NvaetJRhDH" target="_blank">forms.office.com/g/NvaetJRhDH</a></strong>

<strong>Perry Farm Park Farmers’ Market</strong>

From 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Perry Farm Park, 459 Kennedy Drive, Bradley, the Perry Farm Park Farmers’ Market is a partnership of Bourbonnais Township Park District and Community Arts Council of Kankakee County. Nestled in the center of the park, the market brings together farmers, artisans and entrepreneurs to provide a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. The Market features shopping, live music and food trucks.

<strong>July 18-21</strong>

<strong>Braidwood Lions Club Summerfest</strong>

Join at Braidwood City Park, 245 W. First St., Braidwood, for carnival rides, games, free live entertainment, bands, bingo games, food, competitions and much more for the entire family. The annual Hometown Proud Parade is set for 1 p.m. Sunday. The festivities conclude at 9:30 p.m. Sunday with a fireworks show.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.braidwoodlionsclub.org" target="_blank">braidwoodlionsclub.org</a></strong>

<strong>July 19</strong>

<strong>Food Truck Friday</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Perry Farm Park, 459 Kennedy Drive, Bradley, enjoy the outdoors while grabbing lunch from Cousins Maine Lobster Food Truck.

<strong>Smooth Fusion Open Mic</strong>

From 6-8 p.m. at Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, join for an open mic featuring rap, song, spoken word, comedy, motivational speaking and storytelling.

Outdoor Movie Night

At 7 p.m. at Momence Island Park, 79 Mill St., Momence, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe will be hosting a Reel Justice Outdoor Movie Night with a screening of “Jurassic Park.” The event partners with Spizzirri Reptile Rescue & Rehab, which will be on hand with reptiles. The movie is free, as is popcorn and candy.

July 19-21

Acting Out’s ‘Legally Blonde’

Everyone’s favorite pink-obsessed blonde law student, Elle Woods, will be hitting the pop-up stage in the village of Manteno. Gianna Kohl will bring Woods to life in Acting Out Theatre Co.’s production of “Legally Blonde: The Musical” at 3 Diversatech Drive, Manteno, at the Township Green east of Vintage Purse Museum. A pre-show festival will run from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. each night featuring food trucks and an artisan auction. Showtime is 8 p.m., and tickets cost $20 each, available at King Music, Veronda’s, Uplifted Bistro and Sweet Street. Tickets will be available for $25 at the gate. Gates open at 5:15 p.m. each night, and it’s encouraged to bring chairs. The show is open to all ages and will feature two canine actors, Daisy and Beau, playing the roles of Bruiser and Rufus, respectively.

» Tickets: <a href="https://www.showclix.com/event/aotclegallyblonde" target="_blank">showclix.com/event/aotclegallyblonde</a>

July 20

Blueberry Fest set in Pembroke

The annual Blueberry Festival is set on the grounds of Rehoboth Blueberry Farm and Rehoboth Mennonite Church, 15729 E. 3000S Road, Pembroke Township. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and begins with a free blueberry pancake breakfast.

There will be vendors, activities for children, opportunities to go out onto the campground for a nature hunt and time for blueberry picking (bring your own containers); blueberries are $6 per pint and $42 per gallon (pre-orders also are available).

There will be a lunch provided by the church for a $5 donation (brats, chips and a drink). There also will be entertainment, so it is encouraged to bring lawn chairs. For more information, call 815-944-5961.

Yoga in the Park

At 9 a.m. in Cobb Park, 1002 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee, the Kankakee Valley Park District will host a summer yoga session with The Om Well Collective. The 45-minute, gentle-practice yoga for beginners costs $10. Bring mat and water. Walk-ins welcome.

» Tickets: <a href="https://tinyurl.com/797jbta8" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/797jbta8</a>

The Jazz and Family Festival

A free, fun event for the whole family is coming back to Momence this summer. The Jazz and Family Festival, headlined by Momence native Orbert Davis, is returning to Island Park.

Attendees can enjoy children’s games, food trucks and more at this free event open to the public. Davis will be joined by Bobbi Wilsyn, The Windy City Ramblers featuring Dr. G and the CJP Jazz Academy All Stars, the Olivet Nazarene University Jazz Experience, Eric Hines and Pan Dulce, a Caribbean Jazz Ensemble and Julia Danielle, the 2022 Ella Fitzgerald Jazz Vocal Competition Winner.

Audience members can expect to be blown away by the talent demonstrated on stage.

At this year’s Jazz and Family Festival, hosted by Cranky Mike’s Popcorn, attendees can experience various food options from Cranky Mike’s Popcorn, Bridivi Italian Beef, Pete Schiel Lemonade and Ice Cream, Fare and Square Chicken and Waffles, Juan’s Tacos, Que it Up Barbeque and El Rio Tacos. Free children’s activities will run from 1-6 p.m. including an obstacle course and bounce house. Food Trucks will run from noon to 7 p.m., and live music starts at 1 p.m.

Come join in the fun and festivities for the whole family. For more information, go to the Orbert Davis Jazz and Family Festival Facebook Page.

The Teens & Grief — Grief Workshop

Grieving teens often experience strong emotions that are difficult to cope with. They might attempt to hide their emotions as an effort to protect adults in their family. Emotions, such as anger, guilt, fear and sadness often build up until they emerge unexpectedly.

UplifedCare wants to help teens learn coping skills to manage emotions common with grief while building connection with their peers who are experiencing similar emotions. This free workshop is open to teens ages 13-17.

All workshop materials and light refreshments will be provided. Registration is required to attend so materials can be prepared.

The workshop is set for 10-11:30 a.m. at UpliftedCare Community Grief Center at 3115 N. 1000W Road, Bourbonnais.

» Register: 815-939-4141

NABVETS flag-folding ceremony

At 2 p.m. Saturday, the flag-folding ceremony will be performed at Chapter 84, 13161 E. Central Ave., Pembroke. The ceremony will be preceded by a Commander’s Luncheon at noon, where a sandwich buffet will be provided.

The ceremony and the buffet are free, and the community is invited.

July 22

Donate While You Dine: MCA Adult Day

From 3-10 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse, 1290 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, learn about MCA Senior Adult Day Center and help raise money. A portion of the proceeds from purchases at the restaurant will be donated back to MCA.

July 23

Bike Against Violence

The next Bike Against Violence is from 6-8 p.m. starting and leaving from the Kankakee Forgives parking lot at 249 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee (the former Catholic Charities lot, facing the train depot). If you would like a bike light and/or Kankakee United T-shirt, arrive by 5:45 p.m. Arrive by 5:55 p.m. if only signing in. There will be food from Kay’s Kitchen from 7-8 p.m.

» Register: <a href="https://www.forms.gle/gWxf9Kb9hdmFPGLu8" target="_blank">forms.gle/gWxf9Kb9hdmFPGLu8</a>